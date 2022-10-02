9.4 C
Shropshire
Sunday, October 2, 2022

Listen to Shropshire Live, online, on your mobile and Alexa smart speaker – click for more!

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students earn new belts and grades

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Fourteen students from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have earned new belts and grades following a colour-belt grading held at Severn Centre, Highley.

Pictured L-R Back row are: Instructor Anna Bradford, Helen Edwards, Zara Gregory, Orean Tristh, Katie Caddick-Eardley, Thanh Dang, Instructor Gary Plant. L-R Middle row: Ashton Eardley, Ari Carson, Hugh Chandler, Aubrey Carson and Cain Baker. Front row, left Ava Plant and right Ava Edwards
Pictured L-R Back row are: Instructor Anna Bradford, Helen Edwards, Zara Gregory, Orean Tristh, Katie Caddick-Eardley, Thanh Dang, Instructor Gary Plant. L-R Middle row: Ashton Eardley, Ari Carson, Hugh Chandler, Aubrey Carson and Cain Baker. Front row, left Ava Plant and right Ava Edwards

The group included a range of students from ages six up to adult.

Instructor Anna Bradford explained that each student faced their own personal obstacles in the run up to the grading: 

- Advertisement -

“Some of the students were particularly nervous for this grading, battling their nerves to show their best ability.

“Others had not graded since before the pandemic and had showed a great deal of perseverance to remain focused.

“This group was also notable due to the majority of candidates being female for the first time in our ten year reign at the club.

“Everyone trained hard for the grading and passed convincingly!”

Lizzie Sterling, Lily-Mae Tang and Gary Plant
Lizzie Sterling, Lily-Mae Tang and Gary Plant
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP