Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students earn new belts and grades

Fourteen students from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have earned new belts and grades following a colour-belt grading held at Severn Centre, Highley.

Pictured L-R Back row are: Instructor Anna Bradford, Helen Edwards, Zara Gregory, Orean Tristh, Katie Caddick-Eardley, Thanh Dang, Instructor Gary Plant. L-R Middle row: Ashton Eardley, Ari Carson, Hugh Chandler, Aubrey Carson and Cain Baker. Front row, left Ava Plant and right Ava Edwards

The group included a range of students from ages six up to adult.

Instructor Anna Bradford explained that each student faced their own personal obstacles in the run up to the grading:

- Advertisement -

“Some of the students were particularly nervous for this grading, battling their nerves to show their best ability.

“Others had not graded since before the pandemic and had showed a great deal of perseverance to remain focused.

“This group was also notable due to the majority of candidates being female for the first time in our ten year reign at the club.

“Everyone trained hard for the grading and passed convincingly!”