Salop Leisure continues sponsorship of Shropshire Premier Bowling League

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury-based caravan, motorhome and campervan dealership Salop Leisure is sponsoring Shropshire Premier Bowling League for the fifth year running.

Ed Glover (left), Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, with John Nash from Shropshire Premier Bowling League
The league is back to full strength this season with 14 teams from around the county and current leaders Wrockwardine Wood have a commanding 38-point lead over nearest challengers Castlefields.

This summer is the first time since 2019 that the league has returned to running normally, following Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

John Nash, life member and former league chairman, said: “It is our first full season after the pandemic and everybody is delighted to be back.

“Considering the disappointment of the previous two years, the teams have settled down well and Wrockwardine Wood have emerged from the bunch as the outstanding team.

“They have made some good signings and done fantastically well this season. It’s hard to see anybody catching them now, although they were beaten in the County Cup final at the weekend by Ifton who played exceptionally well.”

The Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier Bowling League attracts some of the best crown green bowlers in the country, including county players from Shropshire, Wales, Staffordshire and Warwick and Worcester.

“The league regards it as an absolute privilege to have Salop Leisure as its sponsor once again this year and we are proud to be associated with the company,” added Mr Nash.

“The company and its chairman Tony Bywater are brilliant supporters of bowls and other sports across Shropshire.”

Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, says the company is delighted to continue its association with the successful league, formed in 1993.

“It’s fantastic to have our brand represented in such a prestigious league which is recognised nationwide,” he added. “We have been supporting bowling leagues across Shrewsbury and Shropshire for many years.

“We recognise it as a key market to increase our brand awareness and we like to support our local community and local sports clubs.”

Salop Leisure also sponsors the Shrewsbury and District Senior Citizens Bowling League.

