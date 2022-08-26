Ellesmere 10k celebrates 10th anniversary this Sunday

Ellesmere 10K has become a tradition in the picturesque town of Ellesmere and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this Sunday 28 August. Bespoke medals and T-shirts have been created to mark the occasion.

The race attracts up to 1000 runners – both elite runners chasing a fast time on a flat course and recreational runners of all ages enjoying the stunning scenery in Ellesmere and the sense of occasion. Many personal bests are achieved on this course – the race record being 29 minutes 12 seconds. The course takes in both Ellesmere Mere and the Llangollen Canal and the Ellesmere community never disappoint turning up in their droves to support runners along the way.

Community groups from the local area volunteer to marshall the race; proceeds from the race are used to provide vital donations to these local groups.

The Rotary Club, Ellesmere Cricket Club, Ellesmere Rangers Football Club, Ellesmere Garden Society, Lakelands Academy, Criftins CE Primary School, Cockshutt CE Primary School and Welshampton CE Primary all benefit from being a part of the event. Without such commitment from the community, this race could not be such a success.

The races are sponsored by local businesses – the Lion Quays Hotel and Spa and Lakeside coaches.

Many people choose to run for a variety of different charities and it is expected that the race will raise lots of money for local and national charities.

The accompanying children’s 2k race, which precedes the 10k, is becoming a tradition too. Children between the age of 4 and 11 run a 2k course to win medals and trophies of their own. The joy on the children’s faces as they receive their medals is wonderful.

A special feature of the race is the free photos provided by Brian Dale Photography that are available for all runners after the race.

Entries for both races can be made online until 10am on Sunday morning.

Race Director, Paul Davies said, “Ellesmere 10k is one of many events throughout the year in Ellesmere that bring our community together. I’m really looking forward to making this year’s 10th anniversary event – which is the first after the pandemic – a really special event.”