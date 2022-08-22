16.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
- Advertisement -

Capacity entry for Loton Park Hill Climb this bank holiday weekend

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A wide selection of car clubs has been invited to Loton Park Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury, this coming weekend, 27th & 28th August for two days of non-stop motorsport action.

The striking S2 Lotus Exige entered by Zoe Shearman
The striking S2 Lotus Exige entered by Zoe Shearman

Aston Martin cars will be competing up the tight and demanding parkland track, as well as nearly 20 Austin Healeys, MG Car Club Championship contenders, Westfield Sports Cars Speed Series and the Welsh Sprint and Hillclimb Association.

The weekend consists of two individual one-day events which are also rounds of the Allswage UK Loton Park Championship for members of Hagley Car Club, which organises events at Loton Park, and main sponsor Dave West will be in action himself in his Rover Mini.

- Advertisement -

The Bugatti Owners Club Championship sees entries from very differing cars, all scoring on a handicap basis, ranging from a Porsche Cayman, Lotus Elise, Ford Fiesta ST and Ginetta G20, back through the years to a Jaguar XK120 and even a Daimler Conquest.

Lindsay Summers of Tenbury Wells is entered in the family DJ Firestorm racing car which currently lies in second place in the British Hill Climb Championship in the hands of son Alex while Worksop driver Zoe Shearman makes her debut in her striking Lotus Exige.

The action starts at 9am each day with full facilities on site and accompanied children under 16 years of age are admitted free.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP