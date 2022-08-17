15.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
- Advertisement -

Callum Brown wins The Dave Pearson Scratch Salver

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Bridgnorth golfer Callum Brown has won The Dave Pearson Scratch Salver recently held at Bridgnorth Golf Club.

Dave Person presenting his Scratch Salver to Callum Brown. Photo: Heather Stiles
Dave Person presenting his Scratch Salver to Callum Brown. Photo: Heather Stiles

34 low handicap golfers from Bridgnorth GC and visiting clubs signed in to try and win The Dave Pearson Scratch Salver.

The weather on the day was a little windy, but the course was in great condition.

- Advertisement -

On the day, Bridgnorth golfer Callum Brown was on fire and put in two 3 under par rounds, which was enough to ensure that Callum was the winner by a clear 6 shots.

Callum Brown said: “Dave Pearson had done an impeccable job of setting up the competition and I would like to thank Steve Russel, Phil Kay and all involved in setting up the event. I played well in both rounds. It was quite windy and a few tough pin positions, so it was good to shoot a few holes under par.”

Results

Pos Name                          Hcp         Breakdown      Total

1     Callum Brown            -4            70 + 70              = 140

2     Nick Evans                 1             75 + 71              = 146

3     Jack Jackson             -1            72 + 75              = 147

4     Richard Pearson         1             76 + 72              = 148

5     Thomas Kerr             -1            75 + 73              = 148

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP