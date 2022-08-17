Callum Brown wins The Dave Pearson Scratch Salver

Bridgnorth golfer Callum Brown has won The Dave Pearson Scratch Salver recently held at Bridgnorth Golf Club.
34 low handicap golfers from Bridgnorth GC and visiting clubs signed in to try and win The Dave Pearson Scratch Salver.
The weather on the day was a little windy, but the course was in great condition.
On the day, Bridgnorth golfer Callum Brown was on fire and put in two 3 under par rounds, which was enough to ensure that Callum was the winner by a clear 6 shots.
Callum Brown said: “Dave Pearson had done an impeccable job of setting up the competition and I would like to thank Steve Russel, Phil Kay and all involved in setting up the event. I played well in both rounds. It was quite windy and a few tough pin positions, so it was good to shoot a few holes under par.”
Results
Pos Name Hcp Breakdown Total
1 Callum Brown -4 70 + 70 = 140
2 Nick Evans 1 75 + 71 = 146
3 Jack Jackson -1 72 + 75 = 147
4 Richard Pearson 1 76 + 72 = 148
5 Thomas Kerr -1 75 + 73 = 148