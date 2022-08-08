Shropshire Academy side in nine-wicket win against Herefordshire’s Development XI

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Academy side produced an excellent performance to emerge nine-wicket winners against Herefordshire’s Development XI at Eastnor on Sunday.

Eastnor Cricket Club was the venue for Shropshire Academy’s nine-wicket victory over Herefordshire

Captained for the first time by Worfield’s Matt Rees, the side, which featured players from eight different Shropshire clubs, impressed throughout the 50 overs per side match.

Shelton’s Dan Walker led the way as he carried his bat to end unbeaten on 84 as he guided Shropshire to victory as the county made assured progress to 175-1 inside 37 overs.

Walker put on 42 for the first wicket with Alex Johnson before the St Georges opener was out for 15.

Walker then shared an unbroken stand of 133 with Ludlow’s Luke Miles, who ended 54 not out, as Shropshire chased well.

Herefordshire, having elected to bat, had earlier been bowled out for 172 on a pitch which suited Shropshire’s spinners.

Player-coach Tyler Ibbotson, from Shrewsbury, took 3-33 from eight overs, while Miles claimed 2-23 from 10 overs and Sentinel’s George Cheshire 2-31 from 10 overs.

Bridgnorth seamer Charlie Walker also impressed with the ball as he took 1-13 from seven overs leading the bowling attack.

Head of Academy Ian Roe said: “In my 10 years working with the Academy team, I’ve seen some fantastic results and this is right up there as one that will last in my memory.

“This was a group of lads that had never played together before but they played as a team, they played as a unit.

“We bowled well and the fielding was very good on a very quick outfield. The players then went about the second half of the game well by applying themselves.

“I was delighted for Dan Walker in the run chase on a very warm afternoon. The way that he compiled his runs and batted to his strengths shows that he is a very talented young cricketer.

“Dan and Alex Johnson opened the batting with such fluency and positivity.

“Luke Miles, who made his first team debut against Wiltshire at Corsham earlier this season, then came in and put on 133 for the second wicket with Dan.

“It was particularly rewarding for all the lads. A lot of them were making their debuts and eight different clubs within the Shropshire cricket pyramid were represented.”

Roe added: “Thanks to Herefordshire for the fixture and thanks as well to the members and the committee of Eastnor Cricket Club for staging the game.

“It’s a lovely place to play cricket.”

Shropshire Academy’s final match of the season is a two-day fixture against North Wales National Counties at Brymbo on August 28 and 29.