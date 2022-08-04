Shropshire’s over-35 ladies tennis team impressively gain County Cup promotion

Shropshire’s over-35s ladies tennis team can look forward to playing at a higher level in the County Cup next summer after impressively gaining promotion.

Shropshire’s over-35s ladies team celebrate County Cup promotion at Eastbourne, from left: Katy Thomson, Cheryl Evans, Holly Mowling and Natalie Freegard

Shropshire delivered three wins out of three on the grass courts at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park to finish top of Group 5A in the LTA Ladies Over-35s County Cup.

Teams representing counties from across England, Scotland and Wales competed at the popular event.

Joint captains Cheryl Evans and Holly Mowling were joined in the successful Shropshire team by Natalie Freegard and Katy Thomson.

Shropshire opened with a 4-1 victory over Suffolk and followed it up with a 5-0 win against Oxfordshire.

That set up a promotion decider on the final day against East of Scotland, with Shropshire winning 3-2 to guarantee promotion.

Holly said: “We went into the event knowing we had a good chance and that it might come down to beating East of Scotland to gain promotion and it did.

“We have played them before and knew it was going to be a tough game.”

Cheryl added: “We made a tactical move of taking Holly out of the singles against East of Scotland to strengthen the doubles and luckily it paid off.

“Everyone played their part and we secured the wins that we were looking for.

“It was a great team performance and we are all looking forward to competing next year in Group 4.”

Shropshire’s over-35 men’s team will compete in the LTA Men’s Over-35s County Cup between August 12-14.



