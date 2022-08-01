Lionesses victory is a ‘game-changer’ for women’s football

England’s Euro 2022 victory will be a ‘game-changer’ for young women looking to launch a career in football, according to Telford College’s sports course leader.

Telford College has been championing women’s football for years – this is the college’s team from 2018 ahead of a match against Thomas Telford Academy

Melanie Newbrook, the college’s learner manager for sport, said: “A whole generation of young girls now have role models who have proved there is no limit to what can be achieved.

“The Lionesses have really captured the imagination of the country and ‘brought it home’ in a senior football competition for the first time in 1966. With all this profile and momentum, this is going to be a game-changer.”

Telford College is currently enrolling for its level three Football course, starting in September. Anyone with four GCSEs at grade four or above, including English or maths, is eligible.

Melanie said: “We have been championing female football here at the college for many years, and have some of the best facilities in the area.

“As well as our outdoor pitches including a floodlit 3G pitch, we also have another 3G pitch in our indoor sports dome.

“Our football provision gives both male and female students the chance to play, study and achieve with an action-packed curriculum and fixture list.

“We travel all over the country competing against other colleges as well giving you first-hand coaching, officiating and organisational experience.

“We also host local school events here at the college, offering the chance to host and run local competitions.

“The course includes lots of great trips and visits and the chance to meet professional coaches and others in roles across the football industry.”

Melanie added: “I always remember Jill Scott, one of the victorious Lionesses, bringing her football roadshow to Telford College and telling how she would be the only girl at soccer camps when she was young.

“She said it was quite intimidating at first, as you had to prove yourself as a footballer – more so than the boys – before you got accepted.

“Things have changed a lot since then, but hopefully England’s victory at the weekend will take this growth of the female game to another level.

“We must capitalise on the momentum and make sure that doors are open for the next generation of Lionesses to be given chance to enjoy playing the game – this is a real legacy moment.”

For more details about Telford College’s football course, see www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/course/football-level-3/