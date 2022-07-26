Shropshire’s cricketers to play Derbyshire at Shifnal CC

Shropshire’s cricketers are looking forward to the challenge of playing against first-class opposition later this month.

Shropshire face Derbyshire at Shifnal Cricket Club on Sunday, July 31

Shropshire will host Derbyshire in a NCCA Showcase game at Shifnal CC on Sunday, July 31 (11am) – with free admission for spectators.

All 20 National Counties Cricket Association clubs will be facing a first-class county in 50 overs per side contests.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire had initially been scheduled to meet Derbyshire in 2020, but the fixture twice had to be cancelled during the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCCA Showcase games have now been rearranged, with local cricket supporters having the opportunity to watch Shropshire test themselves against first-class players.

The match will also be part of Derbyshire’s preparations for the Royal London Cup campaign, which starts against Glamorgan on Tuesday, August 2.

Shropshire CCC chairman John Hulme said: “The game against Derbyshire has been long awaited by many local cricket followers who last saw Shropshire take on first-class opposition at competitive level back in 2005 when the county hosted Hampshire at Whitchurch in the first round of the Cheltenham and Gloucester Trophy.

“It’s a rare opportunity for many of the team to play against a first-class county and the players will certainly be relishing the challenge.

“We have taken the commercial decision to offer free entry to spectators to generate as much interest as possible and provide a real family day out at Shifnal. We want to make it a special occasion for supporters of Shropshire cricket.

“We hope that those who attend may make a contribution by purchasing a combined scorecard and souvenir programme, full of features and photographs, that we are specially producing for the game.

“Under Mickey Arthur, the club’s head of cricket, Derbyshire have enjoyed significant success in both the white and red ball game this season, reaching the quarter finals of the Vitality Blast.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming them to Shifnal.”

There will be bar facilities and food outlets available at the ground.