Quatt CC Cricket Club crowned champions of Aarons Premier 100 Cup

Four of Shropshire’s top County Cricket League sides battled it out on Sunday to be crowned champions of the Aarons Premier 100 Cup, with Quatt CC eventually sealing victory in a thrilling finale.

Stephen Taylor from Aaron and Partners (L) presents the trophy to Quatt CC captain Craig Jones

The competition, which is sponsored by Shrewsbury-based legal specialists Aaron & Partners LLP, took place at Whitchurch Cricket Club and saw Sentinel, Quatt, Ludlow and Whitchurch compete for the trophy.

All games followed the new 100-ball format, which was introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board last summer.

Sentinel took on Quatt in the first semi-final in the glorious Shropshire sunshine with Quatt securing victory by 26 runs. Quatt batted first & posted 144 for 7 with Alex Biddle (47 no), Chris Miller (34) & Ryan Wheldon (27) making the major contributions with the bat, whilst Shane Gwilt took 3 for 14 with the ball. In response, Sentinel were restricted to 118 for 6 with Ed Ashlin (33 no) & Connor Cheshire (27) the major run scorers, whilst Alex Biddle took 3 for 23.

In the second semi-final later that morning, Ludlow faced Whitchurch. The game was won by Whitchurch who secured victory by 5 wickets with 2 balls to spare. Ludlow scored 105 for 9 with Jason Oakes (46) & Luke Miles starring with the bat. In response Whitchurch posted 109 for 5 with Mubeen Rashid (30 no), Michael Robinson (22) & Kunal Dabas (21) the main contributors.

After tea, the final took place in the afternoon where Quatt faced Whitchurch, with Quatt securing victory by 53 runs to lift the coveted Aarons Premier 100 trophy. Quatt batted first & posted 128 for 6 with Oliver Plank (59 no) & Craig Jones (34) contributing the majority of the runs. Whitchurch replied with 75 all out with Michael Robinson contributing 26 whilst Craig Jones (3 for 12) & Alex Biddle (3 for 13) were the main wicket takers, with Craig Jones taking the man of the match award for his all round performance in the final.

Stephen Taylor, Dispute Resolution Partner at Aaron & Partners, attended the final and made the trophy presentation.

He said: “What a fantastic day of cricket. Congratulations to this year’s winners Quatt CC, as well as all of the players, umpires, scorers and everyone who made the journey to come and watch the action unfold.

“We really believe that sport has a unique ability to bring people and communities together and it’s one of the reasons why we support this competition, and cricket in Shropshire. Investing in our local community is something we take real pride in, and it’s been brilliant to see this year’s cup competition be such a success for everyone who has participated.”

Aaron and Partners’ sponsorship of Aarons Premier 100 Cup followed on from the firm being named as the exclusive sponsor of the Shropshire County Cricket League’s Junior and Senior Slam competitions in 2018.

Jamie Dowley, Vice Chairman of the Shropshire County Cricket League said: “We were treated to a wonderful day’s cricket, and it was good to see so many spectators in attendance.

“Our thanks go to Whitchurch Cricket Club for hosting such a great event – there was a lot of work behind the scenes, and it resulted in a memorable day for everyone involved.

“We’re also incredibly pleased to have had the support of Aaron & Partners for the season. Sponsorship like this is key to the success and growth of the game and we look forward to building on our relationship.”