Shrewsbury Golf Club crown its 2022 champions

Barry Ruddick and Helen Davies have been crowned club champions for 2022 at Shrewsbury Golf Club.

Shrewsbury Golf Club champions Barry Ruddick and Helen Davies

In sweltering heat, Barry gradually reeled in overnight leader David Blofield in the 36 hole men’s weekend competition at the Condover club.

Chipping in for a two on the 17th, he took a two shot lead up the 18th only to slice his second shot into the bunker on the right of the 9th hole. An excellent recovery saw him finish with a bogey, while David’s birdie putt to tie for the lead slid narrowly wide. Connor Cheshire was third. Phil Eatock shot a hole in one on the 8th.

- Advertisement -

Helen Davies carded a gross 86 and 85 on the women’s one day 36 hole competition to finish 6 shots in front of second place Karen Thaw with a 92 and 85. Marie O’Sullivan was third, just one shot back carding 93 and 85.

Best nett score and winner of the Condover Cup was Abi Randall with a nett 72 and 68 with Elaine Adams in the runners-up spot with 76 and 72.