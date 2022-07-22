19.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 22, 2022
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury Golf Club crown its 2022 champions

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Barry Ruddick and Helen Davies have been crowned club champions for 2022 at Shrewsbury Golf Club.

Shrewsbury Golf Club champions Barry Ruddick and Helen Davies
Shrewsbury Golf Club champions Barry Ruddick and Helen Davies

In sweltering heat, Barry gradually reeled in overnight leader David Blofield in the 36 hole men’s weekend competition at the Condover club. 

Chipping in for a two on the 17th, he took a two shot lead up the 18th only to slice his second shot into the bunker on the right of the 9th hole. An excellent recovery saw him finish with a bogey, while David’s birdie putt to tie for the lead slid narrowly wide. Connor Cheshire was third. Phil Eatock shot a hole in one on the 8th.

- Advertisement -

Helen Davies carded a gross 86 and 85 on the women’s one day 36 hole competition to finish 6 shots in front of second place Karen Thaw with a 92 and 85. Marie O’Sullivan was third, just one shot back carding 93 and 85. 

Best nett score and winner of the Condover Cup was Abi Randall with a nett 72 and 68 with Elaine Adams in the runners-up spot with 76 and 72.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP