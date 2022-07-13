Grading sucess for Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students

Students at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have been successful at another colour belt grading.

Pictured L-R back Gary Plant, Katie Caddick-Eardley; Clare Gregory, J Baker, Thanh Dang, Lizzie Sterling. Front, Khalifah Saliu, Ari Carson, Anna Bradford, Rohan Sandhu, Ashton Eardley

The gradings, which take place quarterly for eligible students, are tested by external examiners and in this case it was by Master George Cockburn, 8th Degree Black Belt.

The group unanimously passed and all saw promotions to the next belt level.

Of particular note was Orean Tristham, who passed with an overall A grade.

Anna Bradford and Oliver Broster

The club, which trains at Castlefields School under instruction of Gary Plant and Anna Bradford, continues to look forwards to the next chapter in their development.