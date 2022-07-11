Double success for Shropshire’s Glen Leversedge at Shrewsbury Wheelchair Tennis Tournament

Shropshire’s Glen Leversedge was a double winner as The Shrewsbury Club hosted the popular Shrewsbury Wheelchair Tennis Tournament.

Zak Corbishley received the Tony Hirst Players’ Player Trophy at the Shrewsbury Wheelchair Tennis Tournament and also won the novice doubles with Glen Leversedge

Last weekend’s event was a big success as players enjoyed taking part in a busy programme of matches.

The Shrewsbury tournament – part of the LTA’s Wheelchair National Series, with events held throughout the year in England, Scotland and Wales – attracted entries from more than 25 players.

Glen, from Oswestry, won the novice singles title before teaming up with Zak Corbishley to win the novice doubles.

Zak also received the Tony Hirst Players’ Player Trophy, as voted for by the tournament’s participants.

Tony Heslop won the men’s singles, with Sarah Gaisford winning the women’s singles title and also partnering Tracy Vallance to victory in the doubles.

Event organiser Scott Smith, from the Shropshire Wheelchair Tennis Group, joined forces with John Lambert to win the men’s doubles title.

Reflecting on the weekend, Scott said: “The tournament went well and the new format enabled everyone to have lots of matches instead of being knocked out and having no more matches.

“The matches went on until 7pm on Sunday night and the feedback from the players was very good.

“The three or four new players taking part seemed to have a positive experience, so hopefully that encourages them to now play in more tournaments.

“It’s always good to see new players play and hopefully they stick at it, with the next tournament in the series at Grantham later this month.”

The Shrewsbury Club will again be hosting the LTA’s Wheelchair Tennis National Finals later in the year.

The tournament will be played on the indoor courts at the Sundorne Road venue between December 1-4.