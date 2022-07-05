Spectators to see red at Loton Park

Spectators will be seeing Red – well mostly Red – when the Pirelli Ferrari Hill Climb Championship descends on Loton Park, near Shrewsbury this weekend 9/10th July.

A line up of Ferrari cars at Loton Park Hill Climb

Nearly 20 models of the iconic marque are entered into the two days of action, ranging from a classic 328 GTB to the latest F488 and Pista models.

Organised by Hagley & District Light Car Club, the event welcomes competitors in the National Hill Climb Association for motorcycles on both two and three wheels, with bikes from several eras, together with guest car clubs including the TR Register for Triumph cars, ranging from Dolomite Sprint through to TR4, TR6 and TR7 models.

A large entry sees over 25 examples by members of the ever-popular Caterham and Lotus Seven Club, who promise to deliver a great spectacle up the tight, demanding and very technical track with their ‘spirited’ driving and sideways action style!

Loton Park club members are well represented with an array of sports, classic, saloon and racing cars, with local entrants including Dave Newell of Telford in an Austin A40, Tom Weaver of Ludlow in an Empire Evo, Rhys Jones of Chirk in a Van Diemen, Michael Harriman of Bridgnorth in a Renault Clio and Steve Bailey of Shrewsbury in a Peugeot 205 GTi.