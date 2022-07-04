Wrekin’s Charity Golf Day raises most magnificent amount by par!

A housing provider’s charity golf day has raised a tee-rific £5,241 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The winning team: Kyle Brady, Andy Johnson, Jason Scott & Graham Stokes from The Wrekin Housing Group

The event, organised by The Wrekin Housing Group, took place at Shifnal Golf Club.

The golf day saw 22 teams compete in the event and raised thousands of pounds to go towards Macmillan’s vital work supporting patients and families across Shropshire.

As well as a fun day on the course, more money was raised with the raffle at the end of the day’s play.

A number of companies supported the event including Phoenix Heating, CLC, Dodds Electrical, BEW, SJ Cleaning Services, Ideal Boilers, Leaviers Building Services, SGS Environmental, Axiom.

Jason Scott, Category Manager at The Wrekin Housing Group, was one of the organisers behind the event.

He said: “Wrekin’s charity golf days have always proved popular, but we were truly humbled by the interest and support shown by businesses from across Shropshire for this year’s event.

“Macmillan is a charity that has great significance for many of us at The Wrekin Housing Group, and we have proudly supported them for a number of years now. They provide such vital services and support for families and individuals when it is needed most, and we are proud to support the amazing work they do across our communities. Everybody who took part in the Golf Day really are helping to make a huge difference.”

The funds generated from the charity golf day means The Wrekin Housing Group has now raised over £80,000 for Macmillan. Wrekin’s fundraising efforts have grown in popularity over the years, with employees taking advantage of a match-funding scheme introduced in 2014. Wrekin employees have got involved with a variety of activities including golf days and coffee mornings.

Kate Thomas, Relationship Fundraising Manager for MacMillan Cancer Support Shropshire, said:

“We are extremely grateful to The Wrekin Housing Group and the teams taking part for their fantastic fundraising from the golf day. Donations such as this are vitally important in supporting Macmillan in helping to raise awareness and help us continue to do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer.

“This donation could help fund the Macmillan Welfare Rights Service in Shropshire which offers free, confidential, welfare benefits advice for people affected by cancer. The service aims to help people living with cancer cope with the financial cost of cancer, especially bearing in mind the current rising costs of living.”