The Shrewsbury Club to host Shrewsbury Wheelchair Tennis Tournament this weekend

The popular Shrewsbury Wheelchair Tennis Tournament, part of the LTA’s Wheelchair National Series, takes place at The Shrewsbury Club this weekend.

John Lambert, left, and Scott Smith, organiser of this weekend’s tournament, playing doubles at a previous event. They have both entered this weekend’s Shrewsbury Wheelchair Tennis Tournament

A busy programme of matches will be played on the indoor courts at the Sundorne Road venue on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tournaments are held throughout the year in England, Scotland and Wales as part of the series.

- Advertisement -

Scott Smith, the organiser of this weekend’s tournament, from the Shropshire Wheelchair Tennis Group, said: “There’s already been events played in Loughborough, Wrexham and Newport, so now we’re looking forward to hosting our Shrewsbury tournament.

“There’s 25 players taking part with some of them travelling long distances to be in Shrewsbury.

“We are pleased to have a bigger novice draw this time. We usually only get about four or five players, but there’s eight in the novice draw this weekend, including three new players.

“It’s great to see that there’s new people coming through to play.”

Scott, one of a number of players from the Shropshire Wheelchair Tennis Group playing this weekend, added: “This is always a very good event and the excellent facilities at The Shrewsbury Club means it’s one of the best tournaments held each year.”

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “This is always a popular event at the club and we look forward to hosting the tournament.

“We get really good feedback from those that take part about how much they enjoy their time in Shrewsbury. I hope everyone involved has a fantastic weekend.”

Matches will start at 11.30am on Saturday and at 10am on Sunday.

The Shrewsbury Club will also host the LTA’s Wheelchair Tennis National Finals later in the year between December 1-4.