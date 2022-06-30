Shropshire golfers urged to sign up to tee-riffic fundraising day

Shropshire golfers are being urged to sign up for a tee-riffic fundraising day later this year in support of a local charity.

A team from Pave Aways warm up for the golf day in September

The Movement Centre, based in Gobowen, is hosting its next charity golf day at Oswestry Golf Club on Friday September 16th and players can sign up now to take part in what promises to be a great day’s entertainment while helping to raise vital funds for an amazing cause.

All profits from the golf day will go towards helping children with movement disabilities reach their full potential through Targeted Training therapy, giving them more independence.

Headline sponsor will once again be Knockin-based Pave Aways building contractors and the event will also be supported by Oswestry firm Sol Distribution – which held its own successful golf day earlier this year to raise funds for The Movement Centre.

The golf day includes 18 holes of golf, a two-course meal and prize giving. There will be lots of prizes on offer including 1st, 2nd and 3rd team prizes and individual prizes. A raffle will also be held on the day.

Victoria Lawson, Commercial Director at Pave Aways, said: “We are delighted to be supporting The Movement Centre again this year, after a great charity golf day last time out.

“It will be good fun to be out with friends and colleagues, networking, whilst supporting such a worthy charity and I would encourage teams to sign up for the event. The Movement Centre is a fantastic Shropshire charity, and Pave Aways is pleased to support its fundraising.”

By supporting the event not only will individuals and companies have the chance to win fantastic prizes, but all funds will also go directly towards The Movement Centre’s work.

Curtis Langley, Fundraising and Marketing Officer at The Movement Centre, said “It is amazing to have the support of these two local businesses at our annual charity golf day. It would not happen without their support, and we are really looking forward to the event in September.”

The Movement Centre provides physiotherapy to children who face problems with their movement control. By attending The Movement Centre, children can gain head control, so they can better interact with their family, it can help children develop the skills to sit unaided, so that they can play with their friends, and it can enable some children to walk, which means a far greater level of independence.

To sign up for this year’s golf day, call Mr Langley at The Movement Centre on 01691 404248 or email curtis@themovementcentre.co.uk