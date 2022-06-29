Telford Tigers announce non-returning players

Telford Tigers have announced the players that will not be returning to the roster ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Jack Hopkins, Ross Connolly, Austin Mitchell-King, Joe Aston, Thomas McKinnon and Andy McKinney will all not feature in the new roster to be released shortly. All six players were a part of the championship winning team from last season and all at Telford Tigers would like to thank them for their service to the club and wish them well for the future.

Telford Tigers Head Coach and General Manager Tom Watkins commented “ I’d like to thank all the guys that won’t be returning to the club for the upcoming season. I can’t speak highly enough of them all, they all have made a positive impact on the club and played their part in our championship season.

There are a lot of aspects and boxes to tick when you factor in a players private life, their career/education, location/travel, housing, finance etc and at this level players have to think of their futures away from hockey or what works best for them at the time. For Jack, Austin and Ross it was their first season here, a great season for them as a Tiger and they leave as league champions, no doubt you will see these guys again.

For Andy, Thomas and Joe they move on and move in different directions with their lives, all have played a pivotal role over number of seasons with the club winning multiple championships between them. They all move on with my best wishes and my support. The door is always open for them to return.”