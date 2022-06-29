Shropshire Ultra Runner set to tackle the world record

Shropshire ultra runner Alan Bateson will set off from Chester on 4 July as he attempts to run the 870 mile Welsh Coast Path in less than 21 days raising money for Young Minds.

Alan in training

No one should suffer alone. YoungMinds provide a lifeline to thousands of families, advising and supporting them to understand their child’s behaviour and secure the right help.

Alan, 43, has suffered with his own mental health throughout his life, starting in his teenage years and has also had issues with addiction.

“I now live a life that keeps me happy, consistent and on an even keel. The ability to communicate how I feel, and being physically fit are paramount in keeping me this way. I want to spend the rest of my life raising awareness of how important these two things are for all of us, and by supporting a charity such as YoungMinds, you can help me achieve that goal”.

“Our world has changed dramatically in the last few years. A global pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the rising cost of living has led to instability for us all, and our young people need our support now more than ever” said Alan.

To add an extra challenge, Alan is attempting to break the world record for the Welsh Coastal Path which currently stands at 20 days 10 hours and 38 mins. To do this he will need to run around 42 miles a day for those 21 days! The terrain is difficult, and Alan is expecting the weather to present a further challenge on some days.

He is currently going through a gruelling training regime in preparation.

This isn’t Alans first ultra running challenge! In 2021 he ran the entirety of the 177 mile Offas Dyke Challenge in just over 3 days raising over £21,000 for the charity CALM – Campaign against living miserably.

The local community was hooked to his live updates and tracking him online. Alan will also be documenting this challenge on his Instagram account where there will also be a link to his live tracker.

If you would like to support Alan’s fundraising his just giving page is https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alan-bateson2.