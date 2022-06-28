Bridgnorth Golf Club hosts Ladies 36 Hole Club Championship

Fourteen ladies took part in the Ladies 36 hole Championships at Bridgnorth Golf Club.

Vivian Catterall (Club President) Presenting her Vivian Catterall Handicap Trophy to Angela Hinton with Ladies Captain, Alison Grove. Photo: Mike Purnell

All the ladies are competing for both the Nina Howells Scratch Trophy for best Gross and the Vivian Catterall Handicap Trophy for best Nett.

After 18 holes in the morning the ladies took a short break then completed the 2nd 18 holes.

- Advertisement -

After the first 18 Imogen Huxley and Ladies Captain, Alison Grove were leading the field by 4 shots, recording a gross 83 & 84 respectively, but both ladies were unable to keep up their first round standard and both recorded 90 for their second round, which gave a nail biting finish and Imogen Huxley being declared the Ladies Club Champion and winning the Nina Howells by one shot.

Vivien Catterall presented her trophy to Angela Hinton for the best Nett score, then the Ladies Captain, Alison Grove, presented the Nina Howells Scratch Trophy to Imogen Huxley who was also declared the Ladies Club Champion for 2022.

Ladies Champion, Imogen Huxley being presented with the Nina Howells Scratch Trophy by Ladies Captain, Alison Grove. Photo: Mike Purnell

The weather was ideal for golf and the course is at its best, which resulted in some good scores recorded.

There was only one two, which was scored by Soheila Stadnik on the 14th.

Results

Vivian Catterall Handicap Trophy for best Nett

Winner – Angela Hinton – 71+78 = 149

Runner up – Paulette Morris – 71+78 = 149

3rd place – Kate Riley – 77+73 = 150

4th place – Vanessa Statham – 75+76 = 151

Nina Howells Scratch Trophy for best Gross

Winner – Imogen Huxley – 83+90 = 173

Runner up – Alison Grove – 84+90 = 174

3rd place – Angela Hinton – 88+95 = 183

4th place – Stepanie Overton – 91+95 = 186