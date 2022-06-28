15.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
- Advertisement -

Bridgnorth Golf Club hosts Ladies 36 Hole Club Championship

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Fourteen ladies took part in the Ladies 36 hole Championships at Bridgnorth Golf Club.

Vivian Catterall (Club President) Presenting her Vivian Catterall Handicap Trophy to Angela Hinton with Ladies Captain, Alison Grove. Photo: Mike Purnell
Vivian Catterall (Club President) Presenting her Vivian Catterall Handicap Trophy to Angela Hinton with Ladies Captain, Alison Grove. Photo: Mike Purnell

All the ladies are competing for both the Nina Howells Scratch Trophy for best Gross and the Vivian Catterall Handicap Trophy for best Nett.

After 18 holes in the morning the ladies took a short break then completed the 2nd 18 holes.

- Advertisement -

After the first 18 Imogen Huxley and Ladies Captain, Alison Grove were leading the field by 4 shots, recording a gross 83 & 84 respectively, but both ladies were unable to keep up their first round standard and both recorded 90 for their second round, which gave a nail biting finish and Imogen Huxley being declared the Ladies Club Champion and winning the Nina Howells by one shot.

Vivien Catterall presented her trophy to Angela Hinton for the best Nett score, then the Ladies Captain, Alison Grove, presented the Nina Howells Scratch Trophy to Imogen Huxley who was also declared the Ladies Club Champion for 2022.

Ladies Champion, Imogen Huxley being presented with the Nina Howells Scratch Trophy by Ladies Captain, Alison Grove. Photo: Mike Purnell
Ladies Champion, Imogen Huxley being presented with the Nina Howells Scratch Trophy by Ladies Captain, Alison Grove. Photo: Mike Purnell

The weather was ideal for golf and the course is at its best, which resulted in some good scores recorded.

There was only one two, which was scored by Soheila Stadnik on the 14th.

Results

Vivian Catterall Handicap Trophy for best Nett

Winner – Angela Hinton – 71+78 = 149
Runner up – Paulette Morris – 71+78 = 149
3rd place – Kate Riley – 77+73 = 150
4th place – Vanessa Statham – 75+76 = 151

Nina Howells Scratch Trophy for best Gross

Winner – Imogen Huxley – 83+90 = 173
Runner up – Alison Grove – 84+90 = 174
3rd place – Angela Hinton – 88+95 = 183
4th place – Stepanie Overton – 91+95 = 186

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP