Cheshire next opponents for Shropshire’s cricketers in the NCCA Trophy at Wem on Sunday

Shropshire face Cheshire in their next group game in the National Counties Cricket Association Trophy at Wem CC on Sunday at 11am.

Coach Dave Nock said the county will be looking for a positive response following last weekend’s eight-wicket defeat at Group Three leaders Cambridgeshire in the 50-over competition.

That was Shropshire’s first appearance in the One Day Trophy this season as the home match against Suffolk at Oswestry earlier this month was abandoned without a ball bowled owing to rain.

Nock said: “We’re very much looking for a positive response from last week’s disappointment and we’re looking to bounce back in the best way.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of playing Cheshire again. Having played them at the start of the season in the T20 competition and losing both games, I think there were some very strong positives from us, so hopefully the longer game will suit us better.

“Cheshire are always strong, but they lost to Cambridgeshire, the same as we did, so it will be interesting to see how the sides are matched on Sunday. We are also looking forward to a home game.”

Madeley seamer Martin Boyle and Bridgnorth left-arm spinner Sam Baugh have both been called up by Shropshire for Sunday’s match.

Of the 12 selected for last weekend’s squad, the injured Sam Ellis, Luke Thornton and Ryan Lockley, who is ill and also didn’t play in the Cambridgeshire game, are not involved against Cheshire.

Nock said: “Martin Boyle’s performed well in the games he’s played. He’s going to come back in and has been bowling well for Madeley, so hopefully he’ll continue to bowl well for us.

“Sam Baugh has been involved with the squad before and has been a regular in the Shropshire Academy team for a number of years. He’s been playing well for Bridgnorth and we welcome him into the side.”

Admission is free for spectators to attend Sunday’s match, with parking available at the nearby overflow car park at Church Lane. Parking at the ground is limited to players and officials only.

Shropshire Team

Andre Bradford (Swarkestone), Michael Robinson (Whitchurch), Matt Lamb (Shifnal), Graham Wagg (Wem, captain), Matty Simmonds (Bridgnorth), Ben Lees (Bridgnorth), Sam Whitney (Bridgnorth), Sam Baugh (Bridgnorth), Ben Roberts (Brymbo), Charlie Walker (Bridgnorth), Martin Boyle (Madeley).