Bridgnorth Golf Club host 36 Hole Club Championships 2022

The 2022 Club 36 hole Championships recently took place at Bridgnorth Golf Club over two weekends in what turned out to be a thrilling championship playing for two prestigious cups.

Club Champion Callum Brown being presented with the Wetton (Scratch) Trophy by the Mens Captain, Dave Lewis. Photo: Mike Purnell

Dixon Handicap Trophy, which is awarded to the best 2 round net score and the Wetton Scratch Trophy is awarded to the best 2 round gross score and the winner of the Wetton is declared the Mens Club Champion.

The first round saw 67 eager men take to the course, all trying to be in the top 46 to qualify for the second round.

The weather was ideal for golf and the course was playing long, which resulted in some good scores.

Results

Wetton (Scratch) Trophy

Pos Name Gross Scores Total

1 Callum Brown 76 + 74 = 150

2 Liam Keenan 74 + 77 = 151

3 Stephen Fitzpatrick 75 + 77 = 152

4 Thomas Alford 82 + 74 = 156

Dickson (Handicap) Trophy

Pos Name Hcp Nett Score Total

1 Matt Lunn 6 71 + 73 = 144

2 Bryn Fellows 4 70 + 75 = 145

3 Marc Lang 10 73 + 74 = 147

4 Jonathan Guest 10 73 + 75 = 148