Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Bridgnorth Golf Club host 36 Hole Club Championships 2022

By Shropshire Live

The 2022 Club 36 hole Championships recently took place at Bridgnorth Golf Club over two weekends in what turned out to be a thrilling championship playing for two prestigious cups.

Club Champion Callum Brown being presented with the Wetton (Scratch) Trophy by the Mens Captain, Dave Lewis. Photo: Mike Purnell
Dixon Handicap Trophy, which is awarded to the best 2 round net score and the Wetton Scratch Trophy is awarded to the best 2 round gross score and the winner of the Wetton is declared the Mens Club Champion.

The first round saw 67 eager men take to the course, all trying to be in the top 46 to qualify for the second round.

The weather was ideal for golf and the course was playing long, which resulted in some good scores.

Results

Wetton (Scratch) Trophy

Pos  Name                       Gross Scores Total

1        Callum Brown                     76 + 74     = 150

2        Liam Keenan                       74 + 77     = 151

3        Stephen Fitzpatrick              75 + 77     = 152

4        Thomas Alford                    82 + 74     = 156

Dickson (Handicap) Trophy

Pos Name                Hcp   Nett Score   Total

1        Matt Lunn              6            71 + 73 =      144

2        Bryn Fellows         4            70 + 75 =      145

3        Marc Lang             10          73 + 74 =      147

4        Jonathan Guest      10          73 + 75 =      148

