Shropshire bowlers seal new deal and a win

Shropshire’s top bowlers have celebrated the official launch of a big money sponsorship deal of the county senior team in winning style.

At the launch of Shropshire’s four-year sponsorship deal with Reclaim Tax UK were, from the left, senior selector Phil King, group managing director Chris Jones, county chairman Phil Scott and Shropshire star, Callum Wraight

They have one foot in the semi-finals of the British senior county championship after beating qualifying section three rivals Merseyside home and away and by 59 shots overall.

A brilliant 39 chalk win away at Carr Mill in St Helens, featuring a stunning 21-1 card from Bylet’s Scott Harries, was the perfect platform as Shropshire finally got one over their Mersey opponents, who had won the last two meetings in fairly toxin circumstances.

The home side at Hanmer coped with difficult wet conditions on Sunday afternoon to win by 20 and wrap up an overall success that came just days after county officials had sealed the deal with Reclaim Tax UK.

Wearing the new shirts, Shropshire were stunning in St Helens with Alex Jones adding to Harries’ heroics with a 21-5 card at No.5 before his fellow Sir John Bayley bowler David Lloyd added a 21-9 in the back four.

At Hanmer, three winners at the back led by Wayne Rogers (21-8) secured a 20-point success.