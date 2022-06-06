13.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 6, 2022

Shropshire’s NCCA Trophy opener against Suffolk abandoned without a ball bowled

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire’s opening group game in the National Counties Cricket Association Trophy against Suffolk was abandoned without a ball bowled at Oswestry owing to the wet weather.

Both teams received one point for Sunday’s abandonment.

Continual rain meant the covers stayed on at Morda Road, with the umpires making their decision just after 1pm.

Shropshire CCC chairman John Hulme said: “It’s frustrating for everyone concerned, but there’s nothing you can do about the weather unfortunately.

“Our thanks to Oswestry Cricket Club for all the hard work they have put in, and our best wishes to Suffolk for the rest of the season.”

Shropshire travel to Burwell & Exning CC to play Cambridgeshire in the Trophy on Sunday.

