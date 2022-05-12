Shropshire Ladies Winter Doubles League enjoys successful return

Organiser Merill Holt has welcomed the successful return of the Shropshire Ladies Winter Doubles League.

Some of the players – and divisional winners – from the latest Shropshire Ladies Winter Doubles League at the presentation evening held at The Shrewsbury Club. They took part on the night in a fun tennis tournament organised by Simon Haddleton, who joined the players for this photo

The popular annual tennis event, which took place between September and the end of March, attracted over 100 players.

It was not played the previous year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

First introduced to the Shropshire tennis calendar 10 years ago, the latest Shropshire Ladies Winter Doubles League featured seven divisions, with the division one winners Jayney Davies and Cecely Holliday.

Merill said: “The idea behind the league starting was to offer competitive but social tennis throughout the winter, with players from clubs all over the county taking part.

“They are able to play alongside whoever they want. Their doubles partner doesn’t have to be someone from the same club, so they can play with friends.

“It’s a flexible league with matches played wherever and whenever players would like. They can be played indoors, outdoors and on any sort of court.

“Players are told if the match is home or away and are then able to sort their fixtures out.

“It’s a great social league with players sitting down at the end of matches to have a cup of tea and a slice of cake with their opponents.”

An end of season presentation night at The Shrewsbury Club saw trophies presented to the winners of the seven divisions by Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones.

The presentation evening also included a fun tennis tournament.

Merill added: “All of the league’s participants were invited to The Shrewsbury Club for an end of season mini-red indoor tournament organised by Simon Haddleton.

“We had about 24 take part this time and the players enjoyed themselves. It was a fun night.”

Shropshire Ladies Winter Doubles League Winners

Division 1: Jayney Davies and Cecely Holliday.

Division 2: Karen Sullivan and Sarah Wilde.

Division 3A: Bethan Francis and Lucy Clerk.

Division 3B: Jo Fotheringham and Kate Phillips.

Division 3: Marion Blockley and Margaret Banbury.

Division 4: Julia Turner and Catherine Moss.

Division 5: Tracey Waldron and Elaine Barton.

