Bridgnorth Players win Captains Mixed Charity Day

68 Players from 12 different clubs turned out on an ideal golf day to support Bridgnorth Golf Clubs Captains Charity day and try and win one of the 4 prizes.

Ladies Captain - Alison Grove, Winners - Pam Pond & Kevin Thomas and Mens Captain – Dave Lewis. Photo: Mike Purnell
The prizes were split almost 50/50 between members and visitors, but the first place went to a Bridgnorth pairing of Kevin Thomas & Pam Pond.

Kevin gave the traditional winners speech, and thanked ground staff for the lovely condition of the course, the kitchen for nice food and Jane Jasper and her helpers for her splendid organisation of the day.

£128 was raised go the Captains Charities, which this year are ‘Severn Hospice’ for the Ladies Captain and the Mens Captain has two charities ‘Ravens Rescue UK’ & ‘The Grand Theatre Memory Cafe’ which is part of the ‘Arts 4 Dementia’ movement.

Results

There were 3 Twos with 12 balls per couple : All twos were gained on the 9th by Will Jackson (Bridgnorth) & Chris Downing (Lilleshall), Martin & Vanessa Statham (Bridgnorth) & Kevin Thomas & Pam Pond (Bridgnorth) Will Jackson also won Nearest the Pin.

The 4th place went to Bridgnorths Mens Captain & Ladies Captain Dave Lewis & Alison Grove with a score of 40 points. Also with 40 points were Steve & Tracey Billingham from Churchill & Blakedown GC then in second place with 42 poins was Mike Golding of Bridgnorth GC and Jo Cole from Lilleshall GC, with the winners also with 42 points, Kevin Thomas and Pam Pond of Bridgnorth GC.

