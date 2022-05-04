The Severn Bridges 10k makes a welcome return

The Severn Bridges 10k makes its return later this year following a two-year Covid enforced break.

The popular event which takes place in Shrewsbury returns in the care of local running group the Shropshire Shufflers after previously being organised by Shropshire Council for the past 20 years.

Shuffler Chairman Nick Pollock raised the call for volunteers when Shropshire Council informed him of their decision to stop, and he “was delighted a team stepped forward to take on the challenge”

They are Run Director Nick Deane, Assistant Run Director Mark Grice and event team members Graham Evans, Juan Reyes-Montes and Stephen Riley

Nick Deane said, “We have had so many runners say how much they have enjoyed this race, so we are delighted to be able to take it on and hopefully keep it going for many more years.”

Take Part

Runners of all levels are invited to take on the Severn Bridges 10km challenge on Sunday 11th September 2022 starting at 10am in Shrewsbury’s Quarry park.

If you’d like to run, please sign up for the race here.

Timing, registrations, transfers, and results are being fulfilled by AV Timing. Bibs will be posted 7 to 10 days before the event and after that bibs will have to be collected from the event Gazebo. Registration and transfer cut off is Friday the 9th September.

Charges for the event are Club runner – £16.00 and Non-club runner – £18.00.

Please note that AV Timing adds an administration fee.

If you would like to volunteer as a marshal, please email Stephen Riley at marshalling.severnbridges10km@hotmail.com