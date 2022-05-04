14.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- Advertisement -

The Severn Bridges 10k makes a welcome return

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The Severn Bridges 10k makes its return later this year following a two-year Covid enforced break.

The popular event which takes place in Shrewsbury returns in the care of local running group the Shropshire Shufflers after previously being organised by Shropshire Council for the past 20 years.

Shuffler Chairman Nick Pollock raised the call for volunteers when Shropshire Council informed him of their decision to stop, and he “was delighted a team stepped forward to take on the challenge”

- Advertisement -

They are Run Director Nick Deane, Assistant Run Director Mark Grice and event team members Graham Evans, Juan Reyes-Montes and Stephen Riley

Nick Deane said, “We have had so many runners say how much they have enjoyed this race, so we are delighted to be able to take it on and hopefully keep it going for many more years.”

Take Part

Runners of all levels are invited to take on the Severn Bridges 10km challenge on Sunday 11th September 2022 starting at 10am in Shrewsbury’s Quarry park.

If you’d like to run, please sign up for the race here

Timing, registrations, transfers, and results are being fulfilled by AV Timing.  Bibs will be posted 7 to 10 days before the event and after that bibs will have to be collected from the event Gazebo.  Registration and transfer cut off is Friday the 9th September.

Charges for the event are Club runner – £16.00 and Non-club runner – £18.00.

Please note that AV Timing adds an administration fee. 

If you would like to volunteer as a marshal, please email Stephen Riley at marshalling.severnbridges10km@hotmail.com

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP