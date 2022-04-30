Shropshire’s cricketers facing busy schedule of T20 matches against Cumbria and Northumberland

Shropshire face a busy schedule of four Twenty20 matches in two days as they complete their group fixtures in the National Counties Cricket Association’s T20 competition.

Whitchurch’s Heath Road ground

Shropshire head to Netherfield to play Cumbria twice on Sunday before two games against Northumberland at Whitchurch on Bank Holiday Monday.

The opening matches on both days will start at 11am, followed by a second game later in the afternoon.

Shropshire will be looking to follow up the impressive victory they enjoyed in last weekend’s second T20 match against Staffordshire when they produced a fine performance to win by 14 runs.

Shropshire make a number of changes with vice-captain Sam Whitney, Martin Boyle, James Shaw, Matty Simmonds and Harry Darley, who were all part of last weekend’s squad, unavailable.

Shrewsbury seamer Luke Thornton, Worfield spinner Matt Rees and batter Matt Lamb, who recently joined Shifnal from Wellington, are included in the team to play Cumbria and Northumberland.

They have all regularly featured for Shropshire’s Academy side in recent seasons.

Bridgnorth all-rounder David Laird, who played in the county’s opening T20 fixture of the season at Cheshire, returns from injury.

Shropshire coach Dave Nock said: “Luke Thornton has been in the academy side and was at our winter sessions. It will be good to get Luke in and he will be a useful addition.

“Matt Rees is a left-arm spinner who has been very much on the radar for a while. He’s been very successful in the academy and has taken lots of wickets for Worfield.

“Matt Lamb is an exciting young batter who has just joined Shifnal from Wellington. Matt broke his wrist before the season started, so we are pleased to now get him on board.

“David Laird has recovered from injury and it’s good to have him back in the fold.”

Admission is free for spectators to watch both of Shropshire’s T20 matches against Northumberland at Whitchurch on Monday.

Shropshire

Graham Wagg (Wem, captain), Andre Bradford (Swarkestone), Ben Lees (Bridgnorth), Ryan Lockley (Bridgnorth), Matt Lamb (Shifnal), Tyler Ibbotson (Shrewsbury), David Laird (Bridgnorth), Ben Roberts (Bridgnorth), Matt Rees (Worfield), Charlie Walker (Bridgnorth), Luke Thornton (Shrewsbury).