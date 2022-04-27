11.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
- Advertisement -

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Graham Wagg presented with Wilfred Rhodes Trophy

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire’s Graham Wagg has been presented with a prestigious award from the National Counties Cricket Association (NCCA) following an impressive first season with the county.

Shropshire’s Graham Wagg was presented with the Wilfred Rhodes Trophy by Nick Archer, the chairman of the National Counties Cricket Association, at Whitchurch on Sunday
Shropshire’s Graham Wagg was presented with the Wilfred Rhodes Trophy by Nick Archer, the chairman of the National Counties Cricket Association, at Whitchurch on Sunday

Wagg received the Wilfred Rhodes Trophy from Nick Archer, the chairman of the NCCA, during the lunch interval of Shropshire’s two T20 group matches against Staffordshire at Whitchurch on Sunday.

The award, first presented in 1955, is awarded to the batter who scores the most runs in the NCCA Championship, with Wagg leading the way in the three-day format during the 2021 season.

- Advertisement -

The former Glamorgan all-rounder struck 453 Championship runs, including two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 56.63 in Shropshire’s four Championship matches. 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP