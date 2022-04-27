Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Graham Wagg presented with Wilfred Rhodes Trophy

Shropshire’s Graham Wagg has been presented with a prestigious award from the National Counties Cricket Association (NCCA) following an impressive first season with the county.

Wagg received the Wilfred Rhodes Trophy from Nick Archer, the chairman of the NCCA, during the lunch interval of Shropshire’s two T20 group matches against Staffordshire at Whitchurch on Sunday.

The award, first presented in 1955, is awarded to the batter who scores the most runs in the NCCA Championship, with Wagg leading the way in the three-day format during the 2021 season.

The former Glamorgan all-rounder struck 453 Championship runs, including two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 56.63 in Shropshire’s four Championship matches.