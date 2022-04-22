Bridgnorth Ladies take 1st place at SLCGA Argles Brealey Golf Day

44 ladies teams played in the Shropshire Ladies County Golf Association SLCGA Greensomes Stableford meeting at The Astbury Golf Club on an ideal day for golf, with sunny spells and light winds.

The winners, Joy Foster & Vanessa Statham being presented with Argles Brealey Salvers by the County President Angela Hinton (middle) also from Bridgnorth Golf Club

The winners on the day were Vanessa Statham & Joy Foster from Bridgnorth Golf Club, with a fantastic 41 pts. They also received a replica paperweight.

After their win, Vanessa said: “The course was in lovely condition and although the greens had been hollow tined we still managed to get the tricky putts in the hole.

“Both Joy and I gelled well and kept our nerve and managed to drive over the large pond on 18th to finish with a nett par.”

Other prizes went to Carol Bailey & Jill Amos from Shifnal GC who also managed 41 pts, 3rd place went to Barbara Talbott & Wendy Sharland from Bridgnorth GC with 39 pts.

This was closely followed by Dale Benbow & Wendy Simpson from Hawkstone Park GC, then Candice Danleigh & Ally Addison from Market Drayton GC all scoring 39 pts.