Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Team GB selection delight for Teagan

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Telford College student is celebrating after being selected to represent Great Britain in the under 20s ball hockey team.

Teagan Hyatt, from Ketley, who has been chosen for Team GB

Teagan Hyatt, from Ketley, is a former Idsall School student who is currently studying for a level three health and social care qualification.

The 18-year-old is volunteering in different areas of the NHS to help her choose the right path, and is hoping to apply for a health care assistant role in September as she begins a gap year. She is then planning to study forensic psychology at Nottingham Trent University.

Teagan only started playing ball hockey at the start of this year – her background is in ice hockey.

She first took to the ice at the age of seven, originally as a defender, before changing to netminder at the age of nine, with Telford Tigers under 18s and Telford Wrekin Raiders.

“I’m not currently registered with a ball hockey team. To gain the opportunity to represent Great Britain I had to go through a series of trials,” she said.

Teagan first played for Great Britain’s under 20 girls at a tournament in March, and is set to play again in the national finals on April 23.

She will also be taking part in a training session with the national squad before they head off to the world championships in Slovakia in June.

Telford College’s health, early years and education learner manager Sarah Cadenne de Lannoy said: “We’re all really proud of Teagan. As a college, we are helping her raise funds to cover the cost of her flights and hotel.”

