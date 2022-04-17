18.5 C
Shropshire
Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Advertisement -

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Doncaster Rovers

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town contest their penultimate home match of the campaign against a Doncaster side who need a miracle to survive.

Shrewsbury can relegate Doncaster by avoiding defeat against Gary McSheffrey’s side. It is all but a formality that Rovers will ply their trade in the fourth tier of English football for the first time since the 2016/17 campaign.

However, for Shrewsbury Town their survival was secured some weeks ago. There were times during the campaign that supporters feared the worst, but a string of clean sheets and impressive victories has meant Steve Cotterill can look to build momentum.

- Advertisement -

Town continue to be without defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell due to a knee problem. Midfielder David Davis is also suffering with a similar issue.

Steve Cotterill is likely to keep faith with the same eleven that came within a whisker of pulling off a fine result against the Black Cats. Town clawed back from two goals down with ex-Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan netting a dramatic equaliser. However, late heartbreak meant that Shrewsbury made the long trek back to Shropshire with nothing to show for their endeavours.

Town’s last home win against Doncaster arrived in February 2020 with Dave Edwards netting the only goal of the contest.

The visitors were able to welcome back defender Kyle Knoyle for their 2-1 loss against Bolton after he sustained cramp during a previous encounter with Crewe. Former Walsall and Manchester City striker Jordy Hiwula is an injury doubt.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 33. Flanagan, 3. Leahy, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 8. Fornah, 7. Whalley, 23. Nurse, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 13. Burgoyne, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 27. Craig, 28. Janneh

Doncaster Rovers

12. Mitchell, 2. Knoyle, 6. Williams, 5. Olowu, 10. Rowe, 15. Bostwick, 7. Clayton, 16. Barlow, 14. Smith, 21. Martin, 46. Griffiths

Subs: 1. Jones, 3. Younger, 13. Jackson, 20. Dodoo, 22. Galbraith, 23. Gardner, 45. Odubeko

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP