Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town contest their penultimate home match of the campaign against a Doncaster side who need a miracle to survive.

Shrewsbury can relegate Doncaster by avoiding defeat against Gary McSheffrey’s side. It is all but a formality that Rovers will ply their trade in the fourth tier of English football for the first time since the 2016/17 campaign.

However, for Shrewsbury Town their survival was secured some weeks ago. There were times during the campaign that supporters feared the worst, but a string of clean sheets and impressive victories has meant Steve Cotterill can look to build momentum.

Town continue to be without defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell due to a knee problem. Midfielder David Davis is also suffering with a similar issue.

Steve Cotterill is likely to keep faith with the same eleven that came within a whisker of pulling off a fine result against the Black Cats. Town clawed back from two goals down with ex-Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan netting a dramatic equaliser. However, late heartbreak meant that Shrewsbury made the long trek back to Shropshire with nothing to show for their endeavours.

Town’s last home win against Doncaster arrived in February 2020 with Dave Edwards netting the only goal of the contest.

The visitors were able to welcome back defender Kyle Knoyle for their 2-1 loss against Bolton after he sustained cramp during a previous encounter with Crewe. Former Walsall and Manchester City striker Jordy Hiwula is an injury doubt.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 33. Flanagan, 3. Leahy, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 8. Fornah, 7. Whalley, 23. Nurse, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 13. Burgoyne, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 27. Craig, 28. Janneh

Doncaster Rovers

12. Mitchell, 2. Knoyle, 6. Williams, 5. Olowu, 10. Rowe, 15. Bostwick, 7. Clayton, 16. Barlow, 14. Smith, 21. Martin, 46. Griffiths

Subs: 1. Jones, 3. Younger, 13. Jackson, 20. Dodoo, 22. Galbraith, 23. Gardner, 45. Odubeko