Match Preview: Sunderland V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to throw a spanner in the works for the Black Cats as they make the long-trip up to the North East.

Steve Cotterill’s side will be seeking to derail Sunderland’s play-off ambitions as they head to the Stadium of Light.

Shrewsbury know a thing or two about getting involved in the promotion chase, as they soundly beat Rotherham 3-0 who have since struggled for form.

- Advertisement -

Whilst there is nothing to play for in terms of relegation and promotion for the visitors, they will be keen to ensure the season is finished on a high.

Town are likely to be without central defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell owing to a knee injury. The former Wolves and Sheffield United defender may play no further part this campaign. David Davis (also knee) remains out.

Cotterill could hand a start to veteran winger Shaun Whalley for the first time in a number of months. The former Luton man recovered from a thigh injury and netted a late equaliser against Ipswich.

Town have never beaten Sunderland on their own patch, with their two victories arriving in recent times at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Former Preston and Norwich boss Alex Neil remains without central defender Jordan Willis who ruptured his patella against Town last season.

Ex-Premier League winger Aiden McGeady remains out with a knee problem, whilst goalkeeper Lee Camp is a doubt after recently suffering with coronavirus.

Sunderland who beat Oxford 2-1 last time out, currently occupy 6th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Sunderland

20. Patterson, 15. Winchester, 26. Wright, 17. Cirkin, 11. Gooch, 27. Matete, 4. Evans, 25. Clarke, 9. Broadhead, 77. Roberts, 14. Stewart

Subs: 5. Batth, 6. Doyle, 8. Embleton, 13. O’Nien, 24. Neill, 32. Hume, 39. Hoffmann

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 33. Flanagan, 3. Leahy, 7. Whalley, 10. Vela, 8. Fornah, 17. Bennett, 23. Nurse, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 13. Burgoyne, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 27. Craig, 28. Janneh

Other League One Fixtures

Friday

Accrington V Burton

Charlton V Morecambe

Cheltenham V Gillingham

Crewe V AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster V Bolton

Fleetwood V Oxford

Portsmouth V Lincoln

Wycombe V Plymouth

Saturday

Rotherham V Ipswich

Wigan V Cambridge

MK Dons V Sheffield Wednesday