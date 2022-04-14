13.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Advertisement -

Match Preview: Sunderland V Shrewsbury Town

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to throw a spanner in the works for the Black Cats as they make the long-trip up to the North East.

Steve Cotterill’s side will be seeking to derail Sunderland’s play-off ambitions as they head to the Stadium of Light.

Shrewsbury know a thing or two about getting involved in the promotion chase, as they soundly beat Rotherham 3-0 who have since struggled for form.

- Advertisement -

Whilst there is nothing to play for in terms of relegation and promotion for the visitors, they will be keen to ensure the season is finished on a high.

Town are likely to be without central defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell owing to a knee injury. The former Wolves and Sheffield United defender may play no further part this campaign. David Davis (also knee) remains out.

Cotterill could hand a start to veteran winger Shaun Whalley for the first time in a number of months. The former Luton man recovered from a thigh injury and netted a late equaliser against Ipswich.

Town have never beaten Sunderland on their own patch, with their two victories arriving in recent times at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Former Preston and Norwich boss Alex Neil remains without central defender Jordan Willis who ruptured his patella against Town last season.

Ex-Premier League winger Aiden McGeady remains out with a knee problem, whilst goalkeeper Lee Camp is a doubt after recently suffering with coronavirus.

Sunderland who beat Oxford 2-1 last time out, currently occupy 6th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Sunderland

20. Patterson, 15. Winchester, 26. Wright, 17. Cirkin, 11. Gooch, 27. Matete, 4. Evans, 25. Clarke, 9. Broadhead, 77. Roberts, 14. Stewart

Subs: 5. Batth, 6. Doyle, 8. Embleton, 13. O’Nien, 24. Neill, 32. Hume, 39. Hoffmann

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 33. Flanagan, 3. Leahy, 7. Whalley, 10. Vela, 8. Fornah, 17. Bennett, 23. Nurse, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 13. Burgoyne, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 27. Craig, 28. Janneh

Other League One Fixtures

Friday

Accrington V Burton
Charlton V Morecambe
Cheltenham V Gillingham
Crewe V AFC Wimbledon
Doncaster V Bolton
Fleetwood V Oxford
Portsmouth V Lincoln
Wycombe V Plymouth

Saturday

Rotherham V Ipswich
Wigan V Cambridge
MK Dons V Sheffield Wednesday

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP