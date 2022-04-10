Sound of the Sixties for Loton Park

Classic Minis from the 1960’s will be screaming up the track at Loton Park Hill Climb over the Easter weekend (16/17th April) as competitors in the DEWS Downton Mini Championship visit the premier county motorsport venue at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury.

Father and son competitors, Steve Morgan, Richard Weaver, Tom Weaver and Tom Morgan

The two separate one-day events have also attracted entries from several top ten UK drivers including six-times British champion Scott Moran of Ludlow and reigning British champion Wallace Menzies in his amazing Gould single-seater racing car.

Keeping it in the family, Richard Weaver and son Tom of Ludlow will be sharing their OMS racing car and Ellesmere driver Steve Morgan and his son Tom will be sharing their Van Diemen car in the very popular Formula Ford class.

Women drivers are well represented in the sport, with Lindsay Summers of Tenbury Wells driving the DJ Firestorm taken to the number two national position by son Alex last year, Scottish driver Nicola Menzies will be driving a 3500cc Gould racing car and Shrewsbury driver Mary Elliott is in the road-going class in her Mazda MX5, alongside Marie Fletcher in a Fiat 500 Abarth.

Other local drivers include Rick Leddy of Church Stretton, in an Audi TT, Jez Rogers of Bridgnorth, in a Westfield sports car, David Johnson of Cleobury Mortimer, in an Austin Mini, Carl Beamond of Telford, in a Renault Clio, Graham Wynn of Shifnal, in a Gould GR59, Sean Toms of Gobowen, in a Caterham R400 and Duncan Morgan of Minsterley, in an Abarth 124 Spider.

The action starts at 9am each day with practice runs followed by timed competition runs in programme order and further details can be found at Hagley Car Club’s website at www.hdlcc.com.