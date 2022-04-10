Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Ipswich Town

Super sub-Shaun Whalley rescues a point for Shrewsbury Town in a fiery encounter against Ipswich.

Following an injury plagued campaign, veteran winger Shaun Whalley rekindled his often-impressive form by cancelling out James Norwood’s early opener.

It was a clash that was dominated by ill-discipline with the referee brandishing eight yellow cards – including one red for Ipswich’s Cameron Burgess.

If the drama on the pitch was not satisfying enough for those in attendance, bizarre scenes saw a volunteer cajoled into the fourth official role with assistant referee David Hunt pulling up with an injury of his own.

Steve Cotterill made one enforced change from the side that lost 2-0 against MK Dons. Ethan Ebanks-Landell was ruled out with a knee injury and was replaced by Northern Irishman Josh Daniels.

Ipswich, managed by former Manchester United coach Kieron McKenna, were quick out of the traps. Conor Chaplin’s bullet header appeared destined to find the back of the net, but Marko Marosi produced a stunning save to keep the scores level.

And moments later Ipswich took the lead. Janoi Donacien whipped a delivery for the advancing James Norwood and the former Tranmere striker nodded beyond Marosi. A 10-minute delayed ensued due to the injury to the assistant referee.

When play resumed, Conor Chaplin struck a low deflected effort was pushed to safety by Marosi. Town struggled to endanger the opposition goal but Nigerian Dan Udoh did turn provider for Josh Daniels whose header flew over the crossbar.

Ipswich continued to threaten toward the end of the first period. Former Fulham attacker Sone Aluko was played through on goal, but Marosi narrowed the angle and thwarted the 33-year-old.

The second period was very quiet until the 67th minute. Ipswich may have doubled their advantage through sheer luck but Marosi prevented his teammate Luke Leahy from scoring at the wrong end. Cameron Burgess was sent off for a second bookable offence after sliding in on Marosi.

It was a second half devoid of any real opportunities, but the key moment arrived in the 84th minute. Take a bow Shaun Whalley whose rasping drive had Christian Walton beaten all ends up.

Town will settle for the point as they look for a positive end to the campaign. Shrewsbury are away at Sunderland on Good Friday, whilst Ipswich visit Rotherham on Saturday.

Attendance: 7,682 (1,560 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 33. Flanagan, 3. Leahy, 22. Daniels (65), 10. Vela, 8. Fornah, 17. Bennett, 23. Nurse, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh (91)

Subs: 6. Pierre, 7. Whalley (65), 13. Burgoyne, 18. Bloxham (91), 19. Caton, 27. Craig, 28. Janneh

Subs Not Used: 6. Pierre, 13. Burgoyne, 19. Caton, 27. Craig, 28. Janneh

Ipswich Town

28. Walton, 44. Donacien, 6. Woolfenden, 26. Burgess, 7. Burns, 55. Morsy, 12. Bakinson, 3. Penney, 21. Chaplin, 10. Norwood (84), 23. Aluko (78)

Subs: 9. Pigott, 16. El Mizouni, 18. Bonne (84), 22. Thompson (78), 25. Carroll, 31. Hladky, 43. Celina

Subs Not Used: 9. Pigott, 16. El Mizouni, 25. Carroll, 31. Hladky, 43. Celina

Other League One Results

AFC Wimbledon 1 – 1 MK Dons

Bolton 1 – 1 Sheffield Wednesday

Burton 0 – 0 Plymouth

Cambridge 2 – 1 Morecambe

Cheltenham 1 – 0 Portsmouth

Doncaster 2 – 0 Crewe

Fleetwood 1 – 2 Accrington

Gillingham 1 – 1 Wycombe

Lincoln 1 – 3 Wigan

Oxford 1 – 2 Sunderland

Rotherham 0 – 1 Charlton