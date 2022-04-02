Match Report: MK Dons 2 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town’s recent run of good form comes to an end as promotion chasing MK Dons seal a comfortable victory.

MK Dons move within a point of top spot as goals courtesy of Mo Eisa and Scott Twine give Liam Manning’s side a relatively comfortable victory.

The visitors did have their fair share of chances but were unable to breach the Dons’ net as the home outfit were clinical.

Steve Cotterill made a solitary change from the side that beat Lincoln 1-0. Tom Flanagan returned from international duty, whilst Tom Bloxham dropped to the bench.

Shrewsbury had their Slovakian stopper to thank early on. Former Chelsea midfielder Josh McEachran turned sharply and drove forward prior to finding Daniel Harvie on the edge of the box. His fierce effort was tipped onto the woodwork by Marko Marosi and Tom Flanagan denied Kesler-Hayden from the rebound.

At the other end, Ryan Bowman flashed a shot agonisingly past the post. However, it was the hosts that took the lead with 17 minutes on the clock. Scott Twine’s inch perfect pass was collected by Mo Eisa who kept his composure inside the box to fire beyond Marosi.

In the 37th minute, Shrewsbury had a golden chance to level the scores. Luke Leahy had the goal at his mercy but blasted over from close range. Then, Dons keeper Jamie Cumming was at full stretch to deny Dan Udoh as Town finished the first half strongly.

Steve Cotterill opted to send Saikou Janneh on for Ethan Ebanks-Landell at half time, but the change appeared to have little effect. Mo Eisa ghosted beyond the Shrewsbury backline and attempt to nip ahead of Marko Marosi – the ex-Coventry keeper stood up the task.

Moments later, MK Dons were denied a penalty when Tom Flanagan made contact with Kesler-Hayden – the referee denied the hosts’ protestations. The promotion chasers were not to be denied in the 54th minute. The away bench was furious as MK Dons declined to stop play with Ty Fornah injured on the deck. Instead, Josh McEachran and Daniel Harvie linked up with Scott Twine eventually picking up the lose ball. The former Swindon striker drilled a shot into the bottom corner to notch his 15th goal of the season.

Town were struggling to get a foothold and the referee’s flag came to their rescue when Harry Darling’s ‘goal’ was ruled out. It soon became one-way traffic. This time Scott Twine cut in onto his left foot and his final attempt dipped just over the bar.

Shrewsbury could count themselves somewhat fortunate to still have 11 players on the pitch. Elliott Bennett cynically fouled Twine and then shoved the latter to the deck. He escaped with just a caution.

As the game drew to a close, it is bewildering how Shrewsbury did not reduce the arrears. Josh Daniels beat Dean Lewington all ends up prior to picking out Saikou Janneh. The Bristol City loanee was all alone a couple of yards out but conspired to sweep over the goal.

Shrewsbury welcome Ipswich next weekend, whilst MK Dons are at home to relegation threatened Crewe on Tuesday night.

Attendance: 8,984 (550 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

MK Dons

1. Cumming, 5. O’Hora, 6. Darling, 3. Lewington, 29. Kesler (65), 16. McEachran (72), 14. Coventry, 21. Harvie, 20. Parrott, 10. Eisa (81), 9. Twine

Subs: 7. Smith, 8. Kasumu (72), 11. Corbeanu (65), 17. Kemp, 18. Boateng, 19. Wickham (81), 23. Ravizzoli

Subs Not Used: 7. Smith, 17. Kemp, 18. Boateng, 23. Ravizzoli

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell (45), 33. Flanagan, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 8. Fornah, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh (81)

Subs: 6. Pierre, 7. Whalley, 13. Burgoyne, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels (81), 28. Janneh (45)

Subs Not Used: 6. Pierre, 7. Whalley, 13. Burgoyne, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton

Other League One Results

Accrington 4 – 4 Cheltenham

Charlton 1 – 2 Lincoln

Crewe 1 – 3 Fleetwood

Ipswich 0 – 1 Cambridge

Morecambe 3 – 0 Burton

Plymouth 1 – 0 Oxford

Sheffield Wednesday 2 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

Sunderland 1 – 0 Gillingham

Wigan 1 – 1 Bolton

Wycombe 2 – 0 Doncaster