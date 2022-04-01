7.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 1, 2022
Match Preview: MK Dons V Shrewsbury Town

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town will look to extend their unbeaten record to four matches as they visit promotion chasing MK Dons.

Steve Cotterill’s side are riding the crest of a wave at present with three wins on the spin. Town have lost just one of their previous six matches as they look to end a mixed campaign on a good note.

Their opponents have everything to play for as they occupy third position – four points away from Rotherham in first and three away from Wigan who occupy the final automatic promotion place.

Shrewsbury can welcome back central defender Tom Flanagan from international duty. The 30-year-old featured for Northern Ireland in their 3-1 win over Luxembourg but did not feature in the narrow defeat to Hungary.

Aaron Pierre was expected to feature against Andorra on Monday, but instead featured for Town in last weekend’s 1-0 win against Lincoln City.

Newcastle United have recalled their youngster Matthew Bondswell after he failed to make a solitary appearance for Town. The former RB Leipzig full-back did not even come on as a substitute with Town believed to have signed the player ‘just in case.’ Elsewhere, David Davis remains out with an ankle ligament injury.

Shrewsbury’s last victory at Stadium MK arrived in March 2013. A Tom Eaves brace and an Anthony Kay own goal contributed to a 3-2 win.  

The home side can welcome back striker Troy Parrott, Conor Coventry, and Kaine Kesler Hayden following international duty. Tennai Watson and Aden Baldwin will play no further part this season owing to injury.

MK Dons won 1-0 at Cambridge last time out.

Possible Line Ups

MK Dons

1. Cumming, 5. O’Hara, 6. Darling, 3. Lewington, 29. Kesler, 14. Coventry, 16. McEachran, 21. Harvie, 20. Parrott, 10. Eisa, 9. Twine

Subs: 7. Smith, 8. Kasumu, 11. Corbeanu, 17. Kemp, 18. Boateng, 23. Ravizzoli, 26. Davies

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 33. Flanagan, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 8. Fornah, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 7. Whalley, 13. Burgoyne, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 28. Janneh

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Cheltenham
Charlton V Lincoln
Crewe V Fleetwood
Ipswich V Cambridge
Morecambe V Burton
Plymouth V Oxford
Sheffield Wednesday V AFC Wimbledon
Sunderland V Gillingham
Wigan V Bolton
Wycombe V Doncaster

