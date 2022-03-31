Bridgnorth Golf Club: Captains Drive In & Captain v Secretary Competition

At the 132nd AGM of Bridgnorth Golf Club, Dave Lewis was elected as the 2022 Men’s Captain and Kelvin Jones as his Vice-Captain.

Trish Bennett presenting the ‘Chris Bennett Memorial Bowl’ to Men’s Captain Dave Lewis. Photo: Mike Purnell

As per tradition the first Saturday following the AGM the members gather on the first tee to support the Captains and see them drive off, which signifies the start of their year as Captains

Following the Captains driving into office, the Captain’s team challenge the Hon. Secretary’s team to a pairs match play competition, which this year saw 26 pairs per team taking part in very good conditions.

For the past 6 years The Hon. Secretary’s team have enjoyed 5 wins and a draw, but this year the Captain’s team were triumphant with a 13½ to 8½ victory.

Captain Dave Lewis was very pleased to win and to be presented with the new ‘Chris Bennett Memorial Bowl’, which has been presented to the club in memory of the late Chris Bennett, who was a long standing Trustee and Past Captain of the club.

Trish Bennett was invited to enjoy a drink, sandwiches and chips, with the players and then present the ‘Chris Bennett Memorial Bowl’ to Captain Dave Lewis.