Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Lincoln City

Shrewsbury Town secure their third win on the spin as Dan Udoh’s 84th minute goal provides a narrow home win.

Shrewsbury remain in fine fettle, picking up maximum points without conceding in any of their last three encounters.

Steve Cotterill was finally forced into making an alteration due to Tom Flanagan’s international commitments with Northern Ireland – Tom Bloxham was drafted into the starting eleven. Aaron Pierre was available as the Grenadian international will not feature for his country against Andorra on Monday.

The visitors came out of the traps the quickest. Six minutes were on the clock when Morgan Whittaker has possession on the edge of the box, his strike narrowly missed the target.

Lincoln City were forced into using a concussion substitute when Adam Jackson clashed with Dan Udoh. He was replaced due to protocols but appeared to recover. The hosts had their first opportunity midway through the first period – Ryan Bowman’s effort was tipped over by former Nottingham Forest keeper Jordan Wright.

It was a first half fairly void of goalscoring opportunities. Chris Maguire saw his shot deflected wide and ex-Ipswich midfielder Teddy Bishop fired narrowly off-target.

In the opening exchanged of the second half, Lincoln were forced into another substitution as Cohen Bramall couldn’t continue owing to a hamstring issue. At the other end, substitute Josh Daniels’ delivery found Ryan Bowman who was unable to make a telling connection.

Shrewsbury soon seized the initiative. Jordan Wright could only punch a corner as far as Josh Vela who headed play back into the danger area – Matthew Pennington planted a header goalward, but he was denied by Wright.

Then George Nurse turned possession over to Luke Leahy – his effort was deflected and claimed by Joe Wright. With six minutes left on the clock, Town notched what would turn out to be the only goal of the game. Dan Udoh picked up the baton and strode forward prior to drilling a strike into the bottom corner.

The returning Shaun Whalley could have put the icing on the cake. His trickery led to him going through on goal, but his final attempt was lofted over the crossbar.

It was not a contest that will be remembered for its attacking play, but another victory will boost the club’s newfound confidence and belief. Town visit MK Dons on Saturday, whilst Lincoln travel to Charlton.

Attendance: 6,791 (461 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 3. Leahy, 17. Bennett (89), 10. Vela, 8. Fornah, 23. Nurse, 18. Bloxham (45), 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh (88)

Subs: 6. Pierre (89), 7. Whalley (88), 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels (45), 28. Janneh

Subs Not Used: 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 19. Caton, 28. Janneh

Lincoln City

29. Wright, 2. Poole, 5. Jackson (29), 16. Walsh, 7. Whittaker (89), 12. Bishop (80), 18. McGrandles, 15. Bramall (55), 10. Maguire, 9. Hopper, 27. Marquis

Subs: 6. Sanders (80), 8. Cullen (89), 11. Scully, 14. Adelakun, 21. Sorensen (29), 23. Bridcutt, 24. Robson (55)

Subs Not Used: 11. Scully, 14. Adelakun, 23. Bridcutt,

Other League One Results

Accrington 1 – 2 Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 1 Cambridge

Doncaster 0 – 1 Charlton

Ipswich 1 – 0 Plymouth

Sheffield Wednesday 4 – 1 Cheltenham