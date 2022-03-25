Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City

Steve Cotterill will hope that his Shrewsbury Town side can continue their newfound confidence as they prepare to welcome Lincoln City.

Shrewsbury Town stunned table-toppers Rotherham United last weekend as they defeated the Millers 3-0 on their own patch.

Angus McDonald’s red card for the hosts may have given the impression that Town’s convincing win was all down to them possessing the numerical advantage. However, the visitors were already ahead and in control prior to the dismissal.

- Advertisement -

Prior to facing Paul Warne’s side, Shrewsbury dispatched five against Morecambe without reply – meaning that previously goal shy Town netted eight, and conceded none in their previous two encounters.

Steve Cotterill has regularly resisted the temptation to shuffle his pack this campaign. However, he will be forced into at least two alternations due to international commitments.

Former Sunderland man Tom Flanagan has been called up by Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough for friendly fixtures against Luxembourg and Hungary. His central defensive teammate Aaron Pierre has already been in action for Grenada where he played 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw against Gibraltar. He is set to feature against Andorra on Monday.

Elsewhere, David Davis continues his recovery from ankle ligament damage. Newcastle loanee Matthew Bondswell will be eyeing his first minutes since joining in January.

Shrewsbury are searching for their first home league win against Lincoln since October 2010. On that occasion Mark Wright and Jake Robinson netted in a 2-0 win.

The visitors will be without Lewis Fiorini and Brooke Norton-Cuff due to international commitments with Scotland U21’s and England U19’s respectively.

Imps boss Michael Appleton will also be without Swede Lewis Montsma for the rest of the campaign due to a cruciate ligament injury, whilst Liam Bridcutt will also play no further part after having knee surgery.

Lincoln, who drew 0-0 with Sunderland last time out, currently occupy 18th place in League One.

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 3. Leahy, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 8. Fornah, 14. Bondswell, 23. Nurse, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 7. Whalley, 13. Burgoyne, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 27. Craig, 28. Janneh

Lincoln City

29. Wright, 2. Poole, 5. Jackson, 16. Walsh, 7. Whittaker, 18. McGrandles, 12. Bishop, 15. Bramall, 10. Maguire, 9. Hopper, 27. Marquis

Subs: 6. Sanders, 8. Cullen, 11. Scully, 17. House, 21. Sorensen, 22. Eyoma, 32. Makama

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon V Cambridge

Doncaster V Charlton

Ipswich V Plymouth

Sheffield Wednesday V Cheltenham