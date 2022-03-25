7.5 C
Shropshire
Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Advertisement -

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Steve Cotterill will hope that his Shrewsbury Town side can continue their newfound confidence as they prepare to welcome Lincoln City.

Shrewsbury Town stunned table-toppers Rotherham United last weekend as they defeated the Millers 3-0 on their own patch.

Angus McDonald’s red card for the hosts may have given the impression that Town’s convincing win was all down to them possessing the numerical advantage. However, the visitors were already ahead and in control prior to the dismissal.

- Advertisement -

Prior to facing Paul Warne’s side, Shrewsbury dispatched five against Morecambe without reply – meaning that previously goal shy Town netted eight, and conceded none in their previous two encounters.

Steve Cotterill has regularly resisted the temptation to shuffle his pack this campaign. However, he will be forced into at least two alternations due to international commitments.

Former Sunderland man Tom Flanagan has been called up by Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough for friendly fixtures against Luxembourg and Hungary. His central defensive teammate Aaron Pierre has already been in action for Grenada where he played 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw against Gibraltar. He is set to feature against Andorra on Monday.

Elsewhere, David Davis continues his recovery from ankle ligament damage. Newcastle loanee Matthew Bondswell will be eyeing his first minutes since joining in January.

Shrewsbury are searching for their first home league win against Lincoln since October 2010. On that occasion Mark Wright and Jake Robinson netted in a 2-0 win.

The visitors will be without Lewis Fiorini and Brooke Norton-Cuff due to international commitments with Scotland U21’s and England U19’s respectively.

Imps boss Michael Appleton will also be without Swede Lewis Montsma for the rest of the campaign due to a cruciate ligament injury, whilst Liam Bridcutt will also play no further part after having knee surgery.

Lincoln, who drew 0-0 with Sunderland last time out, currently occupy 18th place in League One.

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 3. Leahy, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 8. Fornah, 14. Bondswell, 23. Nurse, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

Subs: 7. Whalley, 13. Burgoyne, 18. Bloxham, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 27. Craig, 28. Janneh

Lincoln City

29. Wright, 2. Poole, 5. Jackson, 16. Walsh, 7. Whittaker, 18. McGrandles, 12. Bishop, 15. Bramall, 10. Maguire, 9. Hopper, 27. Marquis

Subs: 6. Sanders, 8. Cullen, 11. Scully, 17. House, 21. Sorensen, 22. Eyoma, 32. Makama

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon V Cambridge
Doncaster V Charlton
Ipswich V Plymouth
Sheffield Wednesday V Cheltenham

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP