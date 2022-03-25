Grading success for Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students

Students from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do have seen success at a recent colour belt grading.

Louie Rodgers, Anna Bradford, Gary Plant, Lewis Crook

A group of 15 students were tested by Mr Plant, 5th Dan and Master Bhadeshia, 7th Dan last weekend.

The group performed well against the expected standard and secured a 100% pass rate for the club.

Instructor Anna Bradford said: “This was the largest grading group we have had for a few years, and with many of the candidates being children.

“Each and every student performed well under the pressure of the day, and it has given the juniors a great boost. They have already made good strides towards learning the next section of the tae kwon-do syllabus, and the students are all motivated to go further up the belts system.

“Many of the students who graded this time have had their training impacted by Covid closures and they have shown brilliant perseverance to remain focused.”