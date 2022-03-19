Match Report: Rotherham United 0 – 3 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town produce a sensational performance to stun table-toppers Rotherham and earn an unlikely victory.

Prior to kick-off few would have predicted a Shrewsbury Town win against a Rotherham side sitting at the top of League One.

And if a scant number of punters did put their money on the visitors, then surely they wouldn’t have expected such a convincing win.

- Advertisement -

But that is what unfolded on a bright afternoon in Yorkshire. Nigerian striker Dan Udoh notched his 14th goal of an impressive campaign in the 36th minute. Former Hull City defender Angus McDonald received a straight red card just two minutes after his side fell behind.

The visitors took full advantage of the numerical advantage in the second half. Elliott Bennett doubled Town’s lead with 12 minutes remaining, whilst Ryan Bowman’s injury time goal, Town’s eighth in a week, ensured it would be a night to remember.

Steve Cotterill kept faith with the same eleven that trounced Morecambe 5-0 in midweek. Paul Warne’s side threatened early on when winger Joshua Kayode received possession after neat work from Ben Wiles and Osei-Tutu. His final effort was deflected wide by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

Arsenal loanee Osei-Tutu was enjoying a living start to the contest. His cross looked inch-perfect for Shane Ferguson, but Town managed to scramble clear. At the other end, Josh Vela fired a half-volley wide of the target.

The burly Michael Smith nodded down for Oliver Rathbone who smashed wide of the goal. Shrewsbury began to get a foothold in the game – Dan Udoh’s low effort took a deflection wide of the goal. Then, a punt up field was not dealt with by Vickers and possession fell to Ryan Bowman. The former Exeter striker diverted a shot goalward, but Michael Ihiekwe recovered to clear off the line.

Town continued to force the issue. George Nurse left Osei-Tutu trailing in his wake prior to finding Matthew Pennington. The defender’s header was comfortably gathered by Vickers. Moments later, Luke Leahy pinged a shot just wide of the target.

The home side had calls for a penalty flatly denied when Kayode hit the deck after a tangle of legs with Ethan Ebanks-Landell. Town’s impressive showing was rightly rewarded with the opening goal. George Nurse robbed Kayode in possession and bulldozed forward. He switched possession to Dan Udoh who kept his composure to rifle beyond Josh Vickers.

The visitors were handed a further boost as the referee gave Angus McDonald a straight red for an elbow in the centre circle. Town smelt blood and went after Rotherham. Elliott Bennett’s corner had a number of Town players trying to turn home – the ball fell for Ty Fornah whose strike was heroically blocked.

Rotherham did put up a fight in the opening period of the second half. Former Newcastle man Shane Ferguson swept a free-kick into the danger area – Richard Wood’s header looped over the crossbar.

But Town were very much in the ascendancy. Ryan Bowman’s effort was pushed away by Josh Vickers, and the keeper reacted well to keep out Vela’s rebound. Shrewsbury effectively wrapped up the points with the second in the 78th minute. Dan Udoh led the charge on the counter and found Luke Leahy – his strike was blocked by Vickers, but Elliott Bennett arrived on the scene to convert home from close range.

If it wasn’t for Josh Vickers then it would have been a cricket score. He was alert to deny Luke Leahy, whilst Matthew Pennington skewed wide.

There was still time for Town to rub salt into gaping Rotherham wounds. Haphazard Millers defending was seized upon by Ryan Bowman who blasted home to seal a memorable win.

Town welcome Lincoln next Saturday, whilst Rotherham’s next league game is at home to Charlton on April 9th.

Attendance: 9,253 (426 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

Rotherham United

31. Vickers, 23. Edmonds-Green, 20. Ihiekwe, 21. McDonald, 4. Barlaser (45), 7. Osei-Tutu (69), 18. Rathbone, 8. Wiles, 17. Ferguson, 24. Smith, 19. Kayode (45)

Subs: 1. Johansson, 2. Harding, 6. Wood (45), 11. Ogbene (45), 14. Miller (69), 16. Lindsay, 22. Odofin

Subs Not Used: 1. Johansson, 2. Harding, 16. Lindsay, 22. Odofin

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 33. Flanagan, 17. Bennett (83), 10. Vela, 8. Fornah, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse (88), 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh (86)

Subs: 6. Pierre (88), 7. Whalley, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 18. Bloxham (86), 22. Daniels (83), 28. Janneh

Subs Not Used: 7. Whalley, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 28. Janneh

Other League One Results

Cambridge 0 – 1 MK Dons

Charlton 2 – 0 Burton

Cheltenham 3 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

Crewe 0 – 1 Bolton

Fleetwood 0 – 0 Doncaster

Gillingham 0 – 0 Sheffield Wednesday

Lincoln 0 – 0 Sunderland

Oxford 1 – 1 Ipswich

Plymouth 4 – 0 Accrington

Portsmouth 0 – 0 Wycombe

Wigan 4 – 1 Morecambe