Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 5 – 0 Morecambe

It was raining goals at the Montgomery Waters Meadow as Shrewsbury Town produce a five-star performance.

A glut of goals in Shrewsbury Town’s favour is a rare occurrence indeed. In fact, Shrewsbury have not scored five at home since October 2013 when they dismantled Bury.

Dan Udoh scored the first of five in the 44th minute and Luke Leahy netted a double after the break. Udoh put Shrewsbury 4-0 to the good with 65minutes on the clock, whilst Ryan Bowman left Town supporters in disbelief by netting the 5th with 20 minutes remaining.

Unsurprisingly, Steve Cotterill elected to name the same eleven that lost 2-1 against Oxford United at the weekend.

Despite the emphatic score-line, it was actually the visitors that started the game on the front foot. Jamaican international Greg Leigh delivered for Cole Stockton, but he skewed his final effort from inside the box.

At the other end, Josh Vela’s persistence paid off as he beat his marker and turned possession over to Ryan Bowman who guided his attempt over Trever Carson’s crossbar. Moments later, Derek Adams’ side had a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock. Cole Stockton bulldozed down the flank prior to finding Aaron Wildig. The former Cardiff midfielder, who made 71 appearances for Town during a four-year spell, fluffed his lines at the final attempt as Town escaped unpunished.

Just before the break, Shrewsbury broke the deadlock. George Nurse darted into the box and sent a low cross which Morecambe could not deal with – Dan Udoh slid in to connect and put Shrewsbury in the lead.

The hosts were awarded a penalty two minutes after the break. Tom Flanagan let fly from distance and former Leeds midfielder Toumani Diagouraga was penalised for handling the effort. Luke Leahy sent Carson the wrong way as Town doubled their advantage.

It was soon 3-0. Luke Leahy latched onto a half-hearted clearance prior to whipping a strike into the corner of the goal. Not content with three Town found a fourth. Dan Udoh outmuscled his opponent and lashed his final shot beyond the beleaguered Carson in the Shrimpers’ goal.

Number five arrived with 20 minutes remaining. Luke Leahy’s precision delivery found Ryan Bowman who was lurking on the back post – his looping header bamboozled Trevor Carson and sealed a momentous victory.

Shrewsbury will be hoping to build on the impressive result when they go to Rotherham at the weekend – Morecambe visit Wigan.

Attendance: 5,804 (284 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 33. Flanagan, 17. Bennett (74), 10. Vela (68), 8. Fornah, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh (68)

Subs: 6. Pierre, 7. Whalley (68), 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 18. Bloxham (68), 22. Daniels (74), 28. Janneh

Subs Not Used: 6. Pierre, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 28. Janneh

Morecambe

30. Carson, 4. O’Connor, 5. Bedeau, 22. Gibson (85), 19. S. McLaughlin, 10. Wildig, 8. Diagouraga, 25. McCalmont (69), 3. Leigh, 11. Connolly (74), 9. Stockton

Subs: 14. Obika, 16. Mensah (85), 17. Ayunga (74), 21. Cooney (69), 24. Gnahoua, 27. Fane, 41. Smith

Subs Not Used: 14. Obika, 24. Gnahoua, 27. Fane, 41. Smith

Other League One Results

Charlton 1 – 0 Gillingham

Crewe 0 – 2 Wigan

Plymouth 1 – 0 Portsmouth

Rotherham 2 – 1 Lincoln

Sheffield Wednesday 1 – 1 Accrington

Wycombe 1 – 0 Fleetwood