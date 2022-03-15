Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Morecambe

Shrewsbury Town are seeking to get back on track following the weekend’s defeat as they welcome relegation threatened Morecambe.

Steve Cotterill’s side succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Oxford on Saturday. Cameron Brannagan, who knows how to convert a penalty, having done so four times during a single game against Gillingham, replicated the feat in the 85th minute to give the travellers all three points.

Oxford were ahead in the 11th minute, until the hour mark when Ryan Bowman restored parity – his 10th Shrewsbury Town goal.

Although the final result was disappointing, Shaun Whalley made his long-awaited return from a thigh injury. The former Luton winger also subsequently featured for the 250th time in a Shrewsbury Town shirt.

Josh Vela was also able to return following his three-match ban, whilst David Davis will play no further part this season due to an ankle injury.

Newcastle United loanee Matthew Bondswell is still awaiting his first appearance for the club, despite joining in January.

Shrewsbury welcome Morecambe for the first time in a league fixture since December 2014. Andy Mangan scored the only goal of the game.

The visitors re-hired promotion-winning boss Derek Adams just months after he left them to join Bradford City. The former Plymouth boss was sacked in February despite being appointed last June.

Former Liverpool defender Ryan McLaughlin is an injury doubt for the visitors. Striker Courtney Duffus remains absent due to a torn thigh muscle, whilst youngster Freddie Price remains out due to a thigh muscle problem.

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Aaron Wildig could be absent due to a twisted ankle. Rhys Bennett missed the 3-1 loss to Cheltenham owing to a problem he suffered against Bolton.

Relegation threatened Morecambe currently occupy 22nd place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 33. Flanagan, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 8. Fornah, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

6. Pierre, 7. Whalley, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 18. Bloxham, 22. Daniels, 28. Janneh

Morecambe

30. Carson, 4. O’Connor, 5. Bedeau, 22. Gibson, 19. S. McLaughlin, 25. McCalmont, 8. Diagouraga, 3. Leigh, 18. Phillips, 11. Connolly, 9. Stockton

Subs: 14. Obika, 16. Mensah, 17. Ayunga, 21. Cooney, 24. Gnahoua, 27. Fane, 41. Smith

Other League One Fixtures

Charlton V Gillingham

Crewe V Wigan

Plymouth V Portsmouth

Rotherham V Lincoln

Sheffield Wednesday V Accrington

Wycombe V Fleetwood