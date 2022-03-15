7.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Morecambe

Sport
Updated:
By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town are seeking to get back on track following the weekend’s defeat as they welcome relegation threatened Morecambe.

Steve Cotterill’s side succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Oxford on Saturday. Cameron Brannagan, who knows how to convert a penalty, having done so four times during a single game against Gillingham, replicated the feat in the 85th minute to give the travellers all three points.

Oxford were ahead in the 11th minute, until the hour mark when Ryan Bowman restored parity – his 10th Shrewsbury Town goal.

- Advertisement -

Although the final result was disappointing, Shaun Whalley made his long-awaited return from a thigh injury. The former Luton winger also subsequently featured for the 250th time in a Shrewsbury Town shirt.

Josh Vela was also able to return following his three-match ban, whilst David Davis will play no further part this season due to an ankle injury.

Newcastle United loanee Matthew Bondswell is still awaiting his first appearance for the club, despite joining in January.

Shrewsbury welcome Morecambe for the first time in a league fixture since December 2014. Andy Mangan scored the only goal of the game.

The visitors re-hired promotion-winning boss Derek Adams just months after he left them to join Bradford City. The former Plymouth boss was sacked in February despite being appointed last June.

Former Liverpool defender Ryan McLaughlin is an injury doubt for the visitors. Striker Courtney Duffus remains absent due to a torn thigh muscle, whilst youngster Freddie Price remains out due to a thigh muscle problem.

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Aaron Wildig could be absent due to a twisted ankle. Rhys Bennett missed the 3-1 loss to Cheltenham owing to a problem he suffered against Bolton.

Relegation threatened Morecambe currently occupy 22nd place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 33. Flanagan, 17. Bennett, 10. Vela, 8. Fornah, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 12. Bowman, 11. Udoh

6. Pierre, 7. Whalley, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 18. Bloxham, 22. Daniels, 28. Janneh

Morecambe

30. Carson, 4. O’Connor, 5. Bedeau, 22. Gibson, 19. S. McLaughlin, 25. McCalmont, 8. Diagouraga, 3. Leigh, 18. Phillips, 11. Connolly, 9. Stockton

Subs: 14. Obika, 16. Mensah, 17. Ayunga, 21. Cooney, 24. Gnahoua, 27. Fane, 41. Smith

Other League One Fixtures

Charlton V Gillingham
Crewe V Wigan
Plymouth V Portsmouth
Rotherham V Lincoln
Sheffield Wednesday V Accrington
Wycombe V Fleetwood

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP