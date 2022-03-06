Match Report: Cambridge United 0 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town extend their clean sheet record to three matches in a row but will be left wondering how they didn’t secure all three points.

Steve Cotterill’s side dominated proceedings at the Abbey Stadium – creating a catalogue of chances although they were unable to convert.

Shrewsbury understandably were unchanged once more as Josh Vela served the final match of his three-game ban.

The visitors started on the front foot. Tom Flanagan leapt like a salmon to connect to Elliott Bennett’s corner – Bulgarian stopper Dimitar Mitov clawed the effort to safety. Town managed to recycle the rebound with possession eventually falling to Luke Leahy who smashed his shot off target.

At the other end, former Norwich and Ireland midfielder Wes Hoolahan produced nimble footwork and released Adam May. The latter’s strike from distance failed to trouble Mark Marosi. Town continue to exert pressure as Mitov had to be alert to deny Dan Udoh. Elliott Bennett once again delivered for Tom Flanagan, but the centre back’s diving header just evaded the target.

Cambridge’s goal was living a charmed life as Town continued to lay siege to their opponents. This time Tom Bloxham found Ryan Bowman whose intricate attempt glanced the woodwork on its way out.

Mark Bonner’s side were being completely outplayed, but they did improve slightly before the break. The ball bounced around on the edge of the box and Adam May produced a looping header which had Marko Marosi peddling backwards – however the Slovakian could eventually breath a huge sigh of relief.

Shrewsbury continued to dominate in the opening period of the second half. Luke Leahy found himself in space around 25 yards out, but he struck wide, and Tom Bloxham fired a half volley over the crossbar.

Cambridge fans were up in arms as Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Tom Flanagan were accused of handling the ball, however, the referee disagreed. A former Shrewsbury loanee had a golden chance to break the deadlock. Sam Smith, who made three appearances for Town in 2019, used all his neck muscles to power a header narrowly over the bar.

The visitors continued to throw everything at Cambridge. Dan Udoh raced into the danger area to meet Elliott Bennett’s delivery, but the Nigerian guided his shot just over. Then, ex-Charlton stopper Mitov produced a flying stop to thwart George Nurse.

Shrewsbury continued to threaten but the only goal of the match remained elusive as both sides were forced to settle for a point. Shrewsbury welcome Oxford next Saturday, whilst Cambridge visit Sheffield Wednesday.

Attendance: 5,651 (477 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

Cambridge United

1. Mitov, 2. Williams, 15. Okedina, 6. Jones, 11. Dunk, 19. May, 4. Digby, 10. Smith (84), 14. Hoolahan, 7. Brophy (67), 9. Ironside

Subs: 17. Tolaj, 18. Tracey (67), 23. Lankester, 25. Mannion, 26. Knibbs (84), 27. Worman, 28. Bennett

Subs Not Used: 17. Tolaj, 23. Lankester, 25. Mannion, 27. Worman, 28. Bennett

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 33. Flanagan, 17. Bennett, 8. Fornah, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 12. Bowman, 18. Bloxham, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 27. Craig, 28. Janneh

All Shrewsbury Town subs were unused.

Other League One Results

Charlton 0 – 0 Sunderland

Cheltenham 4 – 0 Doncaster

Crewe 1 – 3 Wycombe

Fleetwood 0 – 2 Ipswich

Gillingham 0 – 3 Bolton

Lincoln 3 – 1 Sheffield Wednesday

Oxford 4 – 1 Burton

Plymouth 2 – 0 Morecambe

Portsmouth 4 – 0 Accrington

Rotherham 1 – 2 MK Dons

Wigan 1 – 0 AFC Wimbledon