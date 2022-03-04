Roberto Carlos scores in Sunday League team debut for Bull in the Barne United

Legendary football player, Roberto Carlos, laced up his boots for the first time in seven years today for Sunday League team Bull in the Barne United, after the team signed the Brazilian superstar for £5 on eBay.

Former professional footballer, Roberto Carlos comes out of retirement to play for Sunday League team Bull in the Barne United. Photo: Anthony Devlin / PA Wire

Playing at Bull in the Barne’s home grounds of Hanwood, the famed left-back made his British debut with the Sunday League Division One Midlands team and helped them to score three goals in a friendly against local opposition, Harlescott Rangers.

Everyone’s favourite midfielder and iconic commentator Chris Kamara hosted the match, detailing the games’ twists and turns, as Roberto Carlos took to the pitch and tucked a penalty in the back of the net during the second half.

This match marked the climax of eBay’s Dream Transfer, which enabled Sunday League teams to throw their hat into the ring to sign football icons Roberto Carlos and ex-England Lioness, Eni Aluko. All part of a £5 raffle in support of Football Beyond Borders – a charity that helps disadvantaged young people in the community.

Bull in the Barne United, who are named after the team players’ local pub, have played in Shrewsbury for over 30 years. With a few injuries (and one or two big nights) causing absences in the Division 1 team, they experienced a slower start to the season. Now climbing the ranks in the league, Roberto Carlos helped them add more points to their score card, despite a 4-3 loss.

Former professional footballer, Roberto Carlos speaks to pundit, Chris Kamara. Photo: Anthony Devlin / PA Wire

Roberto Carlos said: “It’s been brilliant to play for my first UK team, Bull in the Barne United. The dynamic between each of the players and their fans is a testament to what makes football so special. I am so pleased to have put my skills to use and score a goal on their tally. Vamos!”

Ed Speller, Manager and Goalkeeper for Bull in the Barne United says: “Roberto Carlos is a football legend, and one of the best to ever play the game. To even be close to him today in the goals, was an honour, although not sure how he felt about my coaching! He’s truly helped bring our team to fame and put Shrewsbury on the map, so – obrigado Roberto.”

Founded in 2013, Football Beyond Borders was set up to change the lives of young people who may be passionate about football but are not fulfilling their potential at school and more than 2000 young people have already benefited from its programmes.

Jack Reynolds, Chief Executive of Football Beyond Borders said: “It’s been fantastic to work with eBay on the Dream Transfer campaign and give some of our young people the chance to meet legendary footballer Roberto Carlos. Through this campaign, Football Beyond Borders can help hundreds more young people to develop the skills and grades to transition into adulthood.”

Chris Kamara added: “An unbelievable game of football and Roberto Carlos’ British debut! What a turnout from the teams, friends and family to see this special match in aid of Football Beyond Borders. Today’s events saw a pub team warmly welcome a World Cup legend, showing the sport’s true spirit and its everlasting sense of community.”