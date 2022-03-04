Match Preview: Cambridge United V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be seeking to build on their new-found form as they make the journey to face Cambridge United.

Shrewsbury desperately needed results to reignite their stuttering campaign. Steve Cotterill’s side were slipping towards the relegation zone and were in freefall following ten matches without a victory.

However, the 2-0 success at Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion, coupled with a home draw against table-toppers Rotherham United.

Now Shrewsbury face a different challenge when they visit the Abbey Stadium. Cambridge are strong on their own patch, having beaten Accrington and Plymouth on home soil in recent weeks.

In terms of team news, Steve Cotterill will not have David Davis at his disposal. The former Birmingham and Wolves midfielder will miss the rest of the campaign due to an ankle injury.

However, veteran Shaun Whalley is closing in on a return after missing the last four months with a thigh problem. Josh Vela serves the final game of his three-match suspension.

Question marks could be surrounding the loan signing of Matthew Bondswell. The full-back, on loan from Newcastle, is yet to feature at all since arriving in January.

Town are heading to Abbey Road in a league fixture for the first time since December 2014. They have failed to achieve three points in their previous 13 meetings, and you would have to go back to October 1974 for the last time that Shrewsbury won an away league game against the U’s.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner will be hoping to have key striker Joe Ironside available. The former Sheffield United forward, who scored the only goal in his sides FA Cup win over Newcastle, has been missing for a number of weeks due to an ankle issue.

Lloyd Jones was able to play the full 90 minutes against Wycombe despite being absent recently due to a groin injury. Lim O’Neill missed the Tuesday night 3-0 loss to Wycombe due to illness.

Cambridge occupy 13th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Cambridge United

1. Mitov, 2. Williams, 6. Jones, 24. Sherring, 11. Dunk, 4. Digby, 27. Worman, 18. Tracey, 19. May, 7. Brophy, 9. Ironside

Subs: 10. Smith, 15. Okedina, 17. Tolaj, 23. Lankester, 25. Mannion, 28. Bennett, 33. Yearn

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 33. Flanagan, 17. Bennett, 8. Fornah, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 12. Bowman, 18. Bloxham, 11. Udoh

Subs: 6. Pierre, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 27. Craig, 28. Janneh

