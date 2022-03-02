Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 0 Rotherham United

Shrewsbury Town frustrate table-toppers Rotherham United as Steve Cotterill’s side earn an impressive point.

Shrewsbury followed up their first win in ten matches at the weekend by holding Paul Warne’s free-scoring Millers side.

Both sides had their fair share of chances, but considering the visitors’ superior position in the league, Shrewsbury should be delighted with a point. Unsurprisingly, Steve Cotterill named the same side that won 2-0 at Burton.

In line with all football league clubs, Shrewsbury and Rotherham showed their support for the terrible crisis in Ukraine prior to kick-off.

The visitors came out of the traps the quickest and missed a golden opportunity to nudge themselves ahead in the 6th minute. Former Portsmouth striker Michael Smith found himself in acres of space but fluffed his lines from six yards out. Then, Oliver Rathbone’s strike flew off target.

Rotherham continued to exert pressure. Oliver Rathbone put the ball on a plate for ex Town loanee Freddie Ladapo, but the striker saw his effort go out for a corner. Central defender Michael Ihiekwe’s header from the resulting set-piece didn’t trouble Marko Marosi.

At the other end, Elliott Bennett’s sweeping delivery was inches away from Ethan Ebanks-Landell. Prior to that Ebanks-Landell couldn’t quite make the required contact to trouble ex-Arsenal keeper Josh Vickers.

It was Town’s turn to put their visitors on the back foot just before the break. Luke Leahy’s nimble footwork and subsequent cross was pounced upon by Ryan Bowman – Josh Vickers thwarted the striker.

Millers boss Paul Warne sent on Chiedozie Ogbene at the break and the Republic of Ireland international made an immediate impact. The former Brentford winger’s trickery allowed him to advance prior to a powerful strike which was expertly parried by Marko Marosi. Rotherham were heavy favourites heading into the contest, but Town were giving as good as they got – Luke Leahy blasted a shot just wide of the target.

Then, only divine intervention from the woodwork stopped George Nurse registering a barnstormer of a goal. Millers’ keeper Josh Vickers got up quickly to prevent Matthew Pennington from converting.

Moments later Dan Udoh engineered himself some room but spurned the final opportunity as Shrewsbury continued to dominate the second half. It was all one-way traffic – Nottingham Forest loanee Ty Fornah fired straight at Josh Vickers and as the game drew to a close Luke Leahy’s header just missed the target.

Town can be proud of their display and count themselves hugely unlucky to only earn a point. They visit Cambridge on Saturday, whilst Rotherham welcome MK Dons.

Attendance: 5,111 (496 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town

1. Marosi, 5. Pennington, 4. Ebanks-Landell, 33. Flanagan, 17. Bennett, 8. Fornah, 3. Leahy, 23. Nurse, 12. Bowman, 18. Bloxham, 11. Udoh (92)

Subs: 6. Pierre, 13. Burgoyne, 14. Bondswell, 19. Caton, 22. Daniels, 27. Craig, 28. Janneh (92)

Rotherham United

31. Vickers, 21. MacDonald (78), 6. Wood, 20. Ihiekwe, 22. Odofin, 2. Harding (45), 18. Rathbone (45), 16. Lindsay, 7. Osei-Tutu, 10. Ladapo, 24. Smith

Subs: 1. Johansson, 3. Mattock (78), 8. Wiles (45), 11. Ogbene (45), 15. Bola, 17. Ferguson, 19. Kayode

