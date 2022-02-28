Shropshire Charity Golf Society presents cheque to Midlands Air Ambulance charity

Members of the Shropshire Charity Golf Society have presented a cheque for £4,500 to the Midlands Air Ambulance charity.

Pictured are, from left, Steve Oliver of Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management Ltd, Maria Jones, Graham Mills, Lindsay Ward (SCGC) and Martin Pitchford of Henshalls

The society is made up of business people from throughout Shropshire and the West Midlands and was staging its first competition of the year, at The Shropshire Golf Club in Telford.

Society chairman, Graham Mills, said: “The club is now in its 9th year with a growing membership and during that time we have raised well over £10,000 for charity while also getting business people together in a highly social atmosphere at beautiful golf courses across the region.

- Advertisement -

“We owe a great debt to long-term sponsors Nick Jones Wealth Management (now Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management Ltd) and Henshalls Insurance Brokers, who have both supported us during these difficult recent times, enabling us to hand over this money today to such a very worthy cause.

“We have also started to expand our social media presence thanks to the efforts of Sally-Anne Burdon and we are always ready to welcome new members into the society.”

Shropshire executive fundraiser for the MAA, Maria Jones, added: “We are extremely grateful to SCGC for this very generous donation as we need to raise over £10 Million pounds every single year to support the vital work that the air ambulance carries out, saving lives by saving time.”