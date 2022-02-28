6.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Advertisement -

Pro-Am tennis event proves a big hit at The Shrewsbury Club

Sport
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Tennis stars Marcus Willis and Freya Christie teamed up with players from Shropshire clubs for a Pro-Am exhibition match during an enjoyable tennis party night at The Shrewsbury Club.

The tennis players who took part in the exhibition doubles match at The Shrewsbury Club, from left: Freya Christie, Dave Williams, Sarah Hardie and Marcus Willis
The tennis players who took part in the exhibition doubles match at The Shrewsbury Club, from left: Freya Christie, Dave Williams, Sarah Hardie and Marcus Willis

Marcus, who memorably faced Roger Federer on Centre Court in the second round at Wimbledon in 2016, and Freya, who reached the women’s final of the UK Pro League in Shrewsbury last November, played a one-set doubles match.

Freya partnered Dave Williams from Market Drayton Tennis Club, with Marcus lining up alongside Sarah Hardie from Baschurch Tennis Club.

- Advertisement -

The event, sponsored by Codebreak and Team4You, took place the night before finals day at the Budgen Motors ITF World Tennis Tour M25 tournament, with guests entertained in a marquee before watching the tennis.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “We were delighted to be able to host another really successful fun evening, a tennis party night enjoyed by a number of guests.

“The combination of street food, live music and exhibition tennis proved to be a winning one and everybody had a really great night.

“Freya Christie and Dave Williams renewed their winning partnership on court from November’s Pro-Am event held during the UK Pro League tournament with a very close 7-6 victory, with Marcus Willis and Sarah Hardie providing strong opposition in an entertaining match.

“Marcus and Sarah represented Team4You, with Freya and Dave representing Codebreak. It was a really enjoyable event expertly hosted by Abigail Johnson.”

Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones added: “We are always delighted to work with The Shrewsbury Club as they do so much supporting tennis in the county.

“It was lovely to give a couple of club players, Sarah and Dave, the opportunity to play a set with players of the quality of Marcus and Freya.”

Dave Williams said he enjoyed the experience of playing in a match involving two professional players.

He added: “It was a fantastic night and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it. 

“It was so good to get an insight into how good the pro players are. I feel so lucky to have had the chance to have been partnered by Freya and to have played against Marcus, who has played against Roger Federer on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

“Thanks to everyone who attended the event, especially the contingent from Market Drayton Tennis Club. The atmosphere and the cheering was fantastic.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP